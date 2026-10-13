ETV Bharat / sports

Did Virat Kohli Debut on LinkedIn? Checking The Truth Behind The Account’s Authenticity

File photo: Virat Kohli ( IANS )

Hyderabad: Virat Kohli appears to have debuted on LinkedIn and shared his ambitions about the sports brand, but the authenticity of the account still remains in question. The account has raised questions amongst the fans as there is no official confirmation from his team yet. Also, the account had followers of just around 5K, which looks to be a small number considering the magnitude of Kohli’s popularity in the country.

The profile mentions Kohli as a professional athlete and also mentions his stake in the business world. It describes him as an investor at Agilitas since 2025 and a co-founder of one8world since 2026.

However, the profile looks fishy as the verification indicator is missing next to his name. Celebrities like Suniel Shetty and Shraddha Kapoor have that indicator next to their names. These things have raised questions amongst the fans. Apart from being an ace Indian cricketer, Virat Kohli also has a keen eye for building brands and investing in them. The 37-year-old has been associated with many brands in the past, and currently he is an investor in sportswear brand Agilitas and also a co-founder of one8world. A few months back, he launched the Agilitas brand at a grand, star-studded event in New Delhi. After showing his presence on various social media platforms, Kohli arrived on LinkedIn, making his debut with a long post. The post from the account created in the name of Kohli reveals his vision for his brand.