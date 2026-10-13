Did Virat Kohli Debut on LinkedIn? Checking The Truth Behind The Account’s Authenticity
Virat Kohli has a keen eye for building brands, and he has shared his vision of promoting an end-to-end sports platform from India.
Published : October 13, 2026 at 3:11 PM IST
Hyderabad: Virat Kohli appears to have debuted on LinkedIn and shared his ambitions about the sports brand, but the authenticity of the account still remains in question. The account has raised questions amongst the fans as there is no official confirmation from his team yet. Also, the account had followers of just around 5K, which looks to be a small number considering the magnitude of Kohli’s popularity in the country.
The profile mentions Kohli as a professional athlete and also mentions his stake in the business world. It describes him as an investor at Agilitas since 2025 and a co-founder of one8world since 2026.
However, the profile looks fishy as the verification indicator is missing next to his name. Celebrities like Suniel Shetty and Shraddha Kapoor have that indicator next to their names. These things have raised questions amongst the fans.
Apart from being an ace Indian cricketer, Virat Kohli also has a keen eye for building brands and investing in them. The 37-year-old has been associated with many brands in the past, and currently he is an investor in sportswear brand Agilitas and also a co-founder of one8world.
VIRAT KOHLI ON LINKEDIN 🇮🇳🔥 https://t.co/dTMz2fTdON— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 13, 2026
A few months back, he launched the Agilitas brand at a grand, star-studded event in New Delhi. After showing his presence on various social media platforms, Kohli arrived on LinkedIn, making his debut with a long post.
The post from the account created in the name of Kohli reveals his vision for his brand.
“I've always wanted to see an India where every sport is followed, celebrated, and played. Today, that vision feels closer than ever. A new generation is proving that India can produce world-class athletes and build brands for the global stage. The vision is to build an end-to-end sports platform from India, spanning manufacturing, consumer brands, and sports distribution. It's a belief that India can help shape the future of global sport, not just participate in it," he wrote on LinkedIn.
"That's why I've joined Agilitas as an investor and as a co-founder and co-creator of one8world. one8 is built on a belief I've carried throughout my career: progress comes from pushing boundaries, raising standards, and daring to do things differently.”
It further stated that he is building something which will outlive everything.
"That's how we introduced the brand to the world, and watching one8world come to life in front of thousands of people in my home city was one of the most meaningful moments of my life.
🚨 BIG BREAKING: VIRAT KOHLI IS NOW ON LINKEDIN!🚨 Bro has conquered cricket, built a massive brand, and now he's entering LinkedIn! From chasing records to building an empire. The King never stops! https://t.co/We1YcUss4B— manzur shaban (@Manzurshaban123) October 13, 2026
"The vision is clear. It's time to build something that will outlive all of us. That's the journey we're on."
The former India captain has invested Rs 40 crore of his own capital in Agilitas Sports and is moving the one8 brand into a business where he is one of the equity holders. His one8 brand operates in footwear manufacturing, product development, research, retail and distribution.