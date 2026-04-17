ETV Bharat / sports

Virat Kohli’s Like On South African Influencer’s Instagram Handle Goes Viral; Yuzvendra Chahal Drops 'Algorithm' Comment

Hyderabad: Ace Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has become the focus of a viral social media moment. A like from his verified Instagram account on an old post of a German-South African influencer and vlogger, LizLaz (known as Lizlaz_tv), has drawn the attention of social media users.

The interaction between two accounts quickly triggered a discussion around it on social media as the screenshot of Kohli’s like started going viral on the Internet. Further, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal commented on ‘Algorithm’, which sent the fans into a frenzy.

Chahl’s reference to the algorithm

Chahal’s comment is a direct reference to an incident in May 2025, which caught the limelight just like this incident. At that time, Kohli allegedly liked a picture of Avneet Kaur. After it triggered a series of speculations, Kohli clarified on his social media account that it was a mistaken interaction.