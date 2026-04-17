Virat Kohli’s Like On South African Influencer’s Instagram Handle Goes Viral; Yuzvendra Chahal Drops 'Algorithm' Comment
A simple Instagram like by Virat Kohli has drawn a lot of reactions on social media, and Yuzvendra Chahal has posted an ‘algorithm’ comment.
Published : April 17, 2026 at 12:24 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ace Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has become the focus of a viral social media moment. A like from his verified Instagram account on an old post of a German-South African influencer and vlogger, LizLaz (known as Lizlaz_tv), has drawn the attention of social media users.
The interaction between two accounts quickly triggered a discussion around it on social media as the screenshot of Kohli’s like started going viral on the Internet. Further, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal commented on ‘Algorithm’, which sent the fans into a frenzy.
Virat Kohli liked an influencer’s post 👀— Aarnav Sharma✨️ (@sunilaarnav) April 17, 2026
Accident… or caught in 4K? 🤨💀🔥 pic.twitter.com/ckZNnWBKE2
Chahl’s reference to the algorithm
Chahal’s comment is a direct reference to an incident in May 2025, which caught the limelight just like this incident. At that time, Kohli allegedly liked a picture of Avneet Kaur. After it triggered a series of speculations, Kohli clarified on his social media account that it was a mistaken interaction.
𝐕𝐈𝐑𝐀𝐓 𝐊𝐎𝐇𝐋𝐈 का '𝐀𝐥𝐠𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐦' फिर से चर्चा में! 😂 क्या इस बार भी 𝐀𝐥𝐠𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐦 का दोष है या 𝐕𝐈𝐑𝐀𝐓 भाई सच में कभी कभी बहक जाते है 😂— VINI 💞 (@_Vini_Attitude) April 17, 2026
𝐕𝐈𝐑𝐀𝐓 𝐊𝐎𝐇𝐋𝐈 भाई का 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦 𝐀𝐥𝐠𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐦 एक बार फिर " 𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞" कर बैठा! इस बार भी एक… pic.twitter.com/dXRCrzsVIi
"I’d like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it," Kohli had stated in 2025.
Since that incident, Algorithm has become a joke, referencing the instance whenever a player’s social media activity appears to be accidental.
Yuzevendra Chahal’s intervention
Chahal, who is currently playing for Punjab Kings in the ongoing season, is known for his witty remarks on social media. The leg-spinner dropped an "Algorithm" comment on the influencer's post in a light-hearted attempt to poke fun. The right-arm leg-spinner is also currently in headlines as actress Taniya Chatterjee claimed recently that the Indian cricketer messaged her on Instagram, and Chahal is yet to respond to the allegations.
Who is LizLaz?
The German-South African influencer is a prominent travel vlogger, singer, and YouTuber who has a significant following in India for her content, which documents her journey across the country. Now, the interaction on her social media post from Kohli has triggered much speculation, but the RCB batter is yet to issue any statement relating to the matter.