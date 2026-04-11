Virat Kohli Praises Vaibhav Sooryavanshi With Special Autographed Message In Post-Match Presentation
Ace India batter Virat Kohli has come up with a heartwarming gesture for young RR batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
Published : April 11, 2026 at 12:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is the new name in the cricket fraternity who is making waves with his monstrous hitting. Be it Jasprit Bumrah, Josh Hazlewood, or Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the young lad is hitting everyone out of the park. In the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), he played a knock of 78 runs from 26 deliveries and led the team to a successful chase of 202 runs.
Virat Kohli came up with a heartwarming gesture for the young gun as he gave an autograph to Sooryavanshi. The Indian ace batter signed the cap of the Rajasthan Royals player and also wrote a small message for him.
“Dear Vaibhav, well done," Kohli wrote for Sooryavanshi.
A job well done with a long road ahead! 💗 pic.twitter.com/tymVTrdeqK— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 11, 2026
Rajasthan Royals posted a video on their 'X' handle showing the youngster with a cap placed in front of him on the table with a signed message from Kohli. The frame showed Sooryavanshi with a smile on his face and wearing an orange cap.
Sooryavnashi becomes the orange cap holder
With his blitzkrieg, Sooryavanshi climbed to the top spot in the list of highest run-getters with his crucial innings against RCB. The left-handed batter has now accrued 200 runs from four matches, including two fifties. Both of his fifties were against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the RCB from just 15 deliveries. He formed a 108-run partnership for the second wicket with Dhruv Jurel in the fixture against RCB. Jurel scored 81 runs from 43 deliveries
Earlier, RCB posted 201/8 from the allotted quota of 20 overs. Rajat Patidar was the highest run-getter with a knock of 63-run knock. RCB were in trouble at 125/7 at one stage, but the team then sent Venkatesh Iyer as an impact sub. He racked up 29 runs from 15 balls to help the team post a decent total.