ETV Bharat / sports

Virat Kohli Praises Vaibhav Sooryavanshi With Special Autographed Message In Post-Match Presentation

Hyderabad: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is the new name in the cricket fraternity who is making waves with his monstrous hitting. Be it Jasprit Bumrah, Josh Hazlewood, or Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the young lad is hitting everyone out of the park. In the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), he played a knock of 78 runs from 26 deliveries and led the team to a successful chase of 202 runs.

Virat Kohli came up with a heartwarming gesture for the young gun as he gave an autograph to Sooryavanshi. The Indian ace batter signed the cap of the Rajasthan Royals player and also wrote a small message for him.

“Dear Vaibhav, well done," Kohli wrote for Sooryavanshi.