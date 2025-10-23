ETV Bharat / sports

Virat Kohli Dismissed Without Scoring, Again: Is This The End For The Maestro?

Virat Kohli walks off after being dismissed by Australia's Mitchell Starc during the ODI cricket match in Perth Australia, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. ( AP )

It was the first time in his illustrious career that Kohli had been dismissed on successive ducks in the 50-over format. The Indian maestro, who is playing international cricket after almost eight months, was dismissed for a duck in the first ODI at Perth, which the Shubman Gill led India lost.

Hyderabad: Star Indian batter Virat Kohli once again faltered with the bat in the second ODI against Australia at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, scripting an unwanted record as he was trapped LBW for a duck in the course of just four deliveries.

Fans were expecting that Kohli, for whom Adelaide Oval is one of his favourite grounds, would score big and get going in the comeback series. But much to their disappointment, the right-handed batter was trapped in front of the wickets by rival pacer Xavier Barlett.

Kohli was facing just his fourth delivery as the ball nipped back, trapping him on the crease. The ball tracker showed it would have hit the middle of middle.

While walking towards the changing room, Kohli acknowledged the fans gathered at the stadium and lifted his right glove for the crowd. Was this an indication from Kohli, who plays for Delhi in the domestic circuit, that he is done with his ODI career?

For the record, Kohli, the winner of the 2011 ODI World Cup, the 2024 T20 World Cup and a former India skipper, has already announced retirement from Tests and T20Is. In the second ODI, Australia won the toss and once again invited the Men in Blue to bat. India, who were unchanged, lost Shubman Gill early. Opener Rohit Sharma, also retired from Tests and T20Is, was playing with caution.