‘You Deserve Every Bit Of This’: Virat Kohli Congratulates Harry Kane On Maiden Ballon d’Or Win
Virat Kohli has penned a heartfelt note for footballer Harry Kane after he won the Ballon d’Or award.
Published : October 27, 2026 at 1:17 PM IST
Hyderabad: Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has congratulated England footballer Harry Kane for winning his maiden Ballon d’Or award on Tuesday October 27 (according to the Indian time). Kohli inked a heartfelt message for the Englishman, praising his hard work, resilience and consistency in competitive football.
The Indian batter further added in his post that Kane deserves the award for all the yards he has put in.
“Harry my friend, you deserve every bit of this award for your resilience, hard work and honesty with which you’ve carried yourself through all these years playing football at the top. Really happy for you. God bless you and your family. They must all be very proud of you as you would be of your own journey. My best wishes always. Congratulations,” Kohli wrote.
Harry my friend, you deserve every bit of this award for your resilience, hard work and honesty with which you’ve carried yourself through all these years playing football at the top. Really happy for you. God bless you and your family. They must all be very proud of you as you would be of your own journey. My best wishes always. Congratulations 👏❤️ @HKane— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 27, 2026
Kane emerged triumphant in the competition against footballers like Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal to win the prestigious honour. He became the first England footballer to win the award since 2001, when Michael Owen clinched the accolade. Also, he became the fifth England footballer to get the top prize.
Virat Kohli’s connection with Harry Kane
The duo share a camaraderie, and it was on display for the first time in 2016 when Kane praised Kohli after his knock of an unbeaten 82 runs against Australia on social media. Three years later, in May 2019 they met at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London sharing a interaction between them and shared photos of them discussing their respective sports.
HARRY KANE IS THE 2026 BALLON D'OR! #ballondor https://t.co/k3CUlwLF1E— Ballon d'Or (@ballondor) October 26, 2026
Also, Kane has expressed admiration for the former Indian batter and also mentioned that he follows the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL because of Kohli.
Why Harry Kane won Ballon d’Or?
Kane was impressive in the 2025/26 season, scoring 61 goals in all competitions for Bayern Munich. He helped them win the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and Franz Beckenbauer Supercup.
Kane also scored 14 goals in the Champions League, where Bayern’s campaign ended in the semifinal with defeat against eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain. In the FIFA World Cup 2026, he scored six goals for England playing a crucial role in the country finishing at the third position.
The ceremony witnessed Spanish dominance as a total of seven players from Spain bagged individual honours.