ETV Bharat / sports

‘You Deserve Every Bit Of This’: Virat Kohli Congratulates Harry Kane On Maiden Ballon d’Or Win

Hyderabad: Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has congratulated England footballer Harry Kane for winning his maiden Ballon d’Or award on Tuesday October 27 (according to the Indian time). Kohli inked a heartfelt message for the Englishman, praising his hard work, resilience and consistency in competitive football.

The Indian batter further added in his post that Kane deserves the award for all the yards he has put in.

“Harry my friend, you deserve every bit of this award for your resilience, hard work and honesty with which you’ve carried yourself through all these years playing football at the top. Really happy for you. God bless you and your family. They must all be very proud of you as you would be of your own journey. My best wishes always. Congratulations,” Kohli wrote.

Kane emerged triumphant in the competition against footballers like Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal to win the prestigious honour. He became the first England footballer to win the award since 2001, when Michael Owen clinched the accolade. Also, he became the fifth England footballer to get the top prize.

Virat Kohli’s connection with Harry Kane

The duo share a camaraderie, and it was on display for the first time in 2016 when Kane praised Kohli after his knock of an unbeaten 82 runs against Australia on social media. Three years later, in May 2019 they met at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London sharing a interaction between them and shared photos of them discussing their respective sports.