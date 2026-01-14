ETV Bharat / sports

Virat Kohli Regains Top Spot In ICC Rankings After Four Years, Rohit Sharma Slips To Third

It is the 11th instance when Kohli has climbed to the summit of the ODI batting rankings. His recent form has been a cause of the development as the right-handed batter has accumulated scores of 74 Not Out, 135, 102 and an unbeaten 65 in the last four international fixtures.

Hyderabad: Star India batter Virat Kohli has been rewarded for his outstanding form with the top spot in the ICC Men’s ODI Batting Rankings. He has climbed to the top position for the first time since July 2021, a span of 1403 days. He toppled compatriot Rohit Sharma with a knock of 93 runs from 91 deliveries in the second ODI of the ongoing bilateral series against New Zealand.

In the last five innings, he has amassed 469 runs from five matches, including two centuries and three half-centuries. Kohli has earned the top ranking with 785 rating points. He overtook Rohit Sharma, who has slipped to the third position with 775 ratings.

Kohli first climbed to the top position in 2013 for the first time. He has been No.1 in the position for a span of 825 days and is the Indian batter to stay at the top position for the most number of days. He is currently ranked 10th in the list of batters to stay No.1 for the maximum time frame. Vivian Richards is at the top of the list, spending 2,306 days at the top position.

New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell has piped Rohit Sharma with a knock of 84 in the first ODI and is closely following him at the first spot.

India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul has climbed to the 11th spot. On the other hand, fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has climbed five positions to get to 15th place in the ODI bowling rankings.