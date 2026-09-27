ETV Bharat / sports

Virat Kohli Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Record For Fastest 15K ODI Runs

India's Virat Kohli during the first One Day International (ODI) cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Thiruvananthapuram, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. ( PTI )

Hyderabad: Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli on Sunday broke legendary Sachin Tendulkar's record for the fastest 15,000 runs in One-Day International (ODI) cricket, becoming only the second batter in history to reach the landmark.

Kohli shattered the world record in just 303 innings, eclipsing Sachin Tendulkar, who took 377 innings to reach the same milestone.

Kohli achieved the milestone during the opening ODI between India and the West Indies at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. He brought up his 15,000 runs with a majestic pull shot for a boundary off Alzarri Joseph towards midwicket, raising his arms in celebration as the crowd cheered.

With this feat, Kohli joined Tendulkar in the elite club of batters who have scored 15,000 or more runs in ODI cricket.

Kohli became the second-highest run-scorer in ODI cricket in October 2025 after surpassing former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara, who has 14,243 runs. Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting is fourth on the all-time list with 13,704 runs in 375 ODIs, followed by former Sri Lanka opener Sanath Jayasuriya, who scored 13,430 runs in 448 matches.