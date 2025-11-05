ETV Bharat / sports

Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Four Major Records Owned By The Indian Legend

Hyderabad: After making his international debut in 2008, Virat Kohli slowly rose to become a key member of the Indian cricket team. The right-handed batter from Delhi conquered the world with his art to excel against the best in the business and an aggression to match it on the field. Kohli was a key member of the Indian team in all formats. He signed off the T20Is with a World Cup win in 2024. He retired from Tests after playing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy last year. The king of cricket still continues to dazzle the world with his brilliance in 50-over cricket, and today is the birthday of the Indian superstar.

Also, Kohli has shattered a plethora of records during his illustrious career. Let us take a look at the records set by the star Indian batter.

Fastest batter to 9,000, 10,000, 11,000, & 12,000 ODI runs

Virat Kohli has been surpassing these milestones at a quicker pace than anyone else. The 37-year-old became the fastest batter to score 12000 ODI runs by achieving the milestone in just 242 innings. He established the record on December 2, 2020, bettering Sachin Tendulkar’s record of achieving the feat in 300 innings.

Most centuries while chasing in ODIs