Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Four Major Records Owned By The Indian Legend
Virat Kohli has proved himself to be a top-notch performer for the Indian team over the years.
Published : November 5, 2025 at 12:43 PM IST
Hyderabad: After making his international debut in 2008, Virat Kohli slowly rose to become a key member of the Indian cricket team. The right-handed batter from Delhi conquered the world with his art to excel against the best in the business and an aggression to match it on the field. Kohli was a key member of the Indian team in all formats. He signed off the T20Is with a World Cup win in 2024. He retired from Tests after playing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy last year. The king of cricket still continues to dazzle the world with his brilliance in 50-over cricket, and today is the birthday of the Indian superstar.
Also, Kohli has shattered a plethora of records during his illustrious career. Let us take a look at the records set by the star Indian batter.
Fastest batter to 9,000, 10,000, 11,000, & 12,000 ODI runs
Virat Kohli has been surpassing these milestones at a quicker pace than anyone else. The 37-year-old became the fastest batter to score 12000 ODI runs by achieving the milestone in just 242 innings. He established the record on December 2, 2020, bettering Sachin Tendulkar’s record of achieving the feat in 300 innings.
On this day in 2020, Virat Kohli scored 63 runs against Aus and became the FASTEST player to score 12K ODI runs.— Pari (@BluntIndianGal) December 1, 2021
Fastest to 8K, 9k, 10K, 11k, 12K ODI runs - Virat Kohli
Also, Virat Kohli became First captain in the history to defeat Australia at Canberra in ODIs. pic.twitter.com/gMggZOUW2l
Most centuries while chasing in ODIs
Kohli is often referred to as the ‘Chase Master’ by cricket fans, and his astounding numbers during the chase highlight it as well. He scored 28 centuries in the ODIs while chasing. Sachin Tendulkar is in second place in the list with 17 centuries in the chases. The gap of 11 centuries also showcases the sheer domination of Kohli while chasing.
ODI hundreds while chasing in last decade:— D.🇲🇰 (@dkhive102) November 4, 2025
Virat Kohli – 25
Australia – 24
New Zealand – 23
South Africa – 22
Pakistan – 21
Bangladesh – 13#HappyBirthdayViratKohlipic.twitter.com/9FBBMzcCxG
Most international centuries amongst active players
Virat Kohli (82) has the most international centuries amongst the active players in international cricket. Also, in the all-time list of cricketers with the most centuries in international cricket, he is placed at the second spot after Sachin Tendulkar, who has 100 international centuries.
Virat Kohli, India's most successful Test captain 🫡— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) May 12, 2025
His Test career in numbers: https://t.co/ik2E2SgGMm pic.twitter.com/N2jevcFjJU
Indian captain with the most Test victories
Former Indian skipper has an impressive record in Test cricket. His tenure included series win against Australia in Australia and an impressive 2-2 draw in England. He has led India to 40 Test victories from 68 matches. Also, India lost only two home Tests during his stint as the leader of the pack. He stepped down from the leadership role after the series defeat against South Africa in January 2022.
MS Dhoni is in second place in the list of Indian captains with the most Test victories, with 27 triumphs from 60 matches.