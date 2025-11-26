ETV Bharat / sports

Virat Kohli Arrives In Ranchi For IND Vs SA 1st ODI On November 30

Virat Kohli being escorted from the airport amid tight security ( ETV Bharat )

Ranchi: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli arrived in Ranchi on Wednesday ahead of the India vs South Africa first ODI match scheduled on November 30 at the JSCA International Cricket Stadium. Kohli was greeted by former India cricketer Saurabh Tiwary at the Birsa Munda Airport and escorted amid tight security. A large number of fans had gathered at the airport to welcome the star batter. As soon as Kohli emerged from the airport, the entire complex reverberated with chants of "Kohli...Kohli....". While he was being taken to the hotel, fans tried to click photographs on their mobile phones. Several players from the 15-member Team India squad have already arrived here. Fast bowlers Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh arrived in Ranchi on November 25. Kohli's arrival in Ranchi makes the match even more special since it is MS Dhoni's home ground, and every cricket fan feels a special connection with him here.