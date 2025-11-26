Virat Kohli Arrives In Ranchi For IND Vs SA 1st ODI On November 30
All players of the Indian and South African teams are scheduled to reach Ranchi by tomorrow afternoon after which, practice sessions will begin.
Published : November 26, 2025 at 7:51 PM IST
Ranchi: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli arrived in Ranchi on Wednesday ahead of the India vs South Africa first ODI match scheduled on November 30 at the JSCA International Cricket Stadium.
Kohli was greeted by former India cricketer Saurabh Tiwary at the Birsa Munda Airport and escorted amid tight security. A large number of fans had gathered at the airport to welcome the star batter. As soon as Kohli emerged from the airport, the entire complex reverberated with chants of "Kohli...Kohli....". While he was being taken to the hotel, fans tried to click photographs on their mobile phones.
Several players from the 15-member Team India squad have already arrived here. Fast bowlers Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh arrived in Ranchi on November 25.
Kohli's arrival in Ranchi makes the match even more special since it is MS Dhoni's home ground, and every cricket fan feels a special connection with him here.
According to Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) vice president Sanjay Pandey, Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, and Prasidh Krishna are also arriving here today. This apart, seven players from the South African team have already reached Ranchi today, he said adding that by Thursday afternoon, almost all players from both the teams will be in Ranchi, and practice sessions will begin thereafter.
The JSCA will release the practice schedule very soon. Regarding stadium preparations, the pitch and outfield have been finalised while the administration and stadium management are working in close coordination on all aspects, including grass cutting, dressing rooms, player entry gates, press box, food court, security arrangements, and parking management. In view of the large crowd, special barricades and police forces will be deployed at various gates.
Many cricket fans said they hadn't had a chance to see Kohli play live for a long time so this match is very special for them. As per cricket analysts, the JSCA International Cricket Stadium pitch is generally flat and favours batsmen, so if Kohli and Rohit are in their usual forms, the match will be high-scoring and exciting.
Six ODIs and three test matches have been played at Ranchi's JSCA Stadium so far. The last international match was played in 2022. The return of an international-level match to Ranchi after almost three years has once again brought back the magic of cricket to the city. Whenever a big match is held at MS Dhoni's home ground, the enthusiasm and support of the spectators make the entire atmosphere special.
