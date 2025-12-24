Virat, Rohit Score Centuries On Vijay Hazare Comeback; King Kohli Becomes 2nd Indian To 16000 List A Runs
Virat Kohli made his return to the domestic cricket special by becoming the second Indian batter to score 16000 List A runs.
Published : December 24, 2025 at 3:51 PM IST|
Updated : December 24, 2025 at 4:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: The return of the two Indian stalwarts, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, to the Vijay Hazare Trophy was remarkable as both of them scored a century. While Kohli played a knock of 131 runs from 101 deliveries against Andhra Pradesh, Rohit Sharma scored 155 runs from 94 deliveries against Sikkim.
The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur echoed with the loud chants of 'Rohit...Rohit' as the India opener raced to his century. The stadium was packed with spectators as everyone was expected to catch a glimpse of the former India skipper.
Also, Virat Kohli etched his name in the record books, becoming only the second Indian batter to score 16,000 T20 runs while playing for Delhi against Andhra Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025 at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.
🚨 Hundred for Virat Kohli in VHT.— Suprvirat (@Mostlykohli) December 24, 2025
Completes a 82 ball century with a cracking shot. 🐐🔥pic.twitter.com/hZXQc7tzRi
Kohli made it to the mark with the first run in Delhi’s chase of 299, taking his List A tally to 16,000 runs from 343 matches. Overall, he has become the ninth batter to do so, joining Graham Gooch, Graeme Hick, Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, Sir Vivian Richards, Ricky Ponting, Gordon Greenidge and Sanath Jayasuriya. Kohli boasts an impressive average of 57.34. The right-handed batter scored a century in the match.
The first day of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 has turned out to be an absolute run fest on Wednesday, December 24. Bihar posted 500-plus total against Arunachal Pradesh, with Saqibul Gani smashing the fastest List A hundred. Also, Ishan Kishan and Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored quick centuries in the match, helping the team register the highest List A total.
🚨 ROHIT SHARMA 155 IN 94 BALL🚨— ❖ Abhijeet 45 ❖ (@Abhijeet042729) December 24, 2025
155 run
94 ball
14 4's
9 six
164 SR
pic.twitter.com/foXw3OsBxi
Kohli entered the tournament on the back of a prolific home ODI series against South Africa, registering scores of 135, 102 and an unbeaten 65, bagging the Player of the Series award. Kohli has featured in 16 matches for Delhi in the domestic 50-over cricket, amassing 910 runs at an average of 60.6,6, including four centuries and four half-centuries.
Rohit Sharma smashed a hundred on VHT return
Rohit was playing against Sikkim and played a knock of 155 runs from 94 deliveries, guiding the team to an eight-wicket win. Bowling first, Mumbai restricted Sikkim to 236/7, and Shardul Thakur was the pick of the bowlers, taking two wickets.
Rohit opened the inning with Angkrish Raghuvnashi, providing a 141-run partnership for the team. He then added 85 runs for the second wicket along with Musheer Khan.