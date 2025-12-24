ETV Bharat / sports

Virat, Rohit Score Centuries On Vijay Hazare Comeback; King Kohli Becomes 2nd Indian To 16000 List A Runs

Hyderabad: The return of the two Indian stalwarts, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, to the Vijay Hazare Trophy was remarkable as both of them scored a century. While Kohli played a knock of 131 runs from 101 deliveries against Andhra Pradesh, Rohit Sharma scored 155 runs from 94 deliveries against Sikkim.

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur echoed with the loud chants of 'Rohit...Rohit' as the India opener raced to his century. The stadium was packed with spectators as everyone was expected to catch a glimpse of the former India skipper.

Also, Virat Kohli etched his name in the record books, becoming only the second Indian batter to score 16,000 T20 runs while playing for Delhi against Andhra Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025 at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Kohli made it to the mark with the first run in Delhi’s chase of 299, taking his List A tally to 16,000 runs from 343 matches. Overall, he has become the ninth batter to do so, joining Graham Gooch, Graeme Hick, Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, Sir Vivian Richards, Ricky Ponting, Gordon Greenidge and Sanath Jayasuriya. Kohli boasts an impressive average of 57.34. The right-handed batter scored a century in the match.