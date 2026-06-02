ETV Bharat / sports

Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Visit Premanand Maharaj After RCB's Title Run

Mathura: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, with his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, paid a visit to the Ashram of spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan on Tuesday. They made a spiritual visit to the place after Royal Challengers Bengaluru won their second consecutive IPL title on Sunday. The duo had a deep conversation with the spiritual leader on Tuesday in his Ashram situated on the banks of the Yamuna River. They were distant from the media.

RCB were up against the Gujarat Titans in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, and the former won the summit clash by five wickets. The photos of the couple went viral on social media after the win, where they were seen communicating with each other with happy faces after RCB's historic feat. Two days after the win, 'Virushka' went to Premanand Maharaj to seek their blessings. The couple frequently visits the saint.

Both of them had a conversation with Premanand Maharaj in private, and it was their seventh visit there. After taking spiritual initiation from Premanand Maharaj, Kohli and Anushka visited him at his Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj on January 4, 2023. The duo went down from their car barefoot and reached the Ashram. They asked about the well-being of the spiritual leader.