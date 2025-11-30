Vintage Kohli Reasserts ODI Masterclass; India Nose Ahead In Series With Win In Ranchi
Kuldeep (4/68) and Harshit (3/65) struck at vital junctures as India quelled the hints of Protean fightback.
By PTI
Published : November 30, 2025 at 10:43 PM IST
Updated : November 30, 2025 at 10:53 PM IST
Ranchi: Virat Kohli reaffirmed his enduring value to India's ODI setup with a perfectly paced century that shaped his team's 17-run victory over South Africa in the series-opener, here Sunday.
On a flat JSCA surface, Kohli (135 off 120 balls) controlled the tempo of the innings from the moment he walked in, anchoring India's imposing 349 for eight with an effort that blended classical stroke-play with calculated acceleration.
The value of Kohli's 52nd ODI ton became even clearer during South Africa’s chase, which disintegrated at the beginning under sustained Indian pressure.
India now lead the rubber 1-0, and the second match will be played at Raipur on Wednesday. Once Kohli's 120-ball 135 (11x4, 7x6) guided India to a massive 349 for 8, South Africa failed to produce the Herculean batting effort needed for a tall chase, folding for 332.
Kuldeep (4/68) and Harshit (3/65) struck at vital junctures as India quelled the hints of Protean fightback. Matthew Breeetzke (72), Marco Jansen (70) and Corbin Bosch (kept SA afloat after the visitors found themselves at 11 for three.
Earlier, Kohli's hundred and his 136-run stand with long-time associate Rohit Sharma (57, 51b) was the engine room of India's charge to a 300-plus total. Rohit too had his own moment when he smashed a world record 352nd six in ODI cricket to go past former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi's mark of 351.
KL Rahul gave a late thrust to the innings with a 56-ball 60. Brief scores: India: 349/8 in 50 overs (Virat Kohli 135, Rohit Sharma 57, KL Rahul 60; Ottneil Baartman 2/60, Nandre Burger 2/65) beat South Africa: 332 all out in 49.2 overs (Matthew Breeetzke 72, Marco Jansen 70; Kuldeep Yadav 4/68, Harshit Rana 3/65) by 17 runs.