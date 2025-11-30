ETV Bharat / sports

Vintage Kohli Reasserts ODI Masterclass; India Nose Ahead In Series With Win In Ranchi

Virat Kohli acknowledges the support of fans after India's win in Ranchi on Sunday. ( IANS )

Ranchi: Virat Kohli reaffirmed his enduring value to India's ODI setup with a perfectly paced century that shaped his team's 17-run victory over South Africa in the series-opener, here Sunday.

On a flat JSCA surface, Kohli (135 off 120 balls) controlled the tempo of the innings from the moment he walked in, anchoring India's imposing 349 for eight with an effort that blended classical stroke-play with calculated acceleration.

The value of Kohli's 52nd ODI ton became even clearer during South Africa’s chase, which disintegrated at the beginning under sustained Indian pressure.

India now lead the rubber 1-0, and the second match will be played at Raipur on Wednesday. Once Kohli's 120-ball 135 (11x4, 7x6) guided India to a massive 349 for 8, South Africa failed to produce the Herculean batting effort needed for a tall chase, folding for 332.