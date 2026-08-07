Vinicius Jr New Contract: Brazilian Forward Continues To Stay At Real Madrid; Signs Contract Extension Of Six Years
Vinicius Jr has put an end to the speculation around him leaving Real Madrid by signing a long-term deal with the Spanish Club.
Published : August 7, 2026 at 10:21 AM IST
Hyderabad: Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr. has put an end to the discussion around him leaving Real Madrid. The youngster signed a long-term contract with Los Blancos on Thursday. There were talks of him possibly transferring to English Premier League club Arsenal after the Gunners showed interest in him.
Vini Jr. has signed the deal with the Spanish Giants until June 30, 2032. The deal means that he will be part of the club for a longer duration.
"Real Madrid CF and Vinicius Jr. have agreed to extend the contract of our player, who is now tied to the club until June 30, 2032,” the statement from Real Madrid read.
Vini Jr. 2️⃣0️⃣3️⃣2️⃣@ViniJr pic.twitter.com/PumHTk6nRm— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) August 6, 2026
"Vinicius Jr. has become one of the most important players in one of the most successful periods in our history.”
According to a report published by the Athletic, Vinicius had rebuffed the initial approaches from Madrid for the extension. Vini Jr. was left with the option to either move to Arsenal or continue staying at Madrid.
Vinicius arrived from Flamengo to the Spanish club in 2018 and has established himself as one of the pivotal players in Real Madrid. He has made 375 appearances for the club, scoring 128 goals and registering 100 assists. He has also won three La Liga titles and two UEFA Champions League titles with the club.
¡Deja de deslizar, hoy no vas a encontrar un vídeo mejor! pic.twitter.com/08jcOGNR7O— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) August 6, 2026
In the 2025-26 season, he contributed to 22 goals for the club in all competitions, but his efforts were not good enough to help the team clinch the title. They finished in second position in the standings, eight points behind arch-rivals Barcelona.
Vinicius has also won several accolades with the club. He bagged the ‘The Best FIFA Men's Player’ award in 2024 and also won the Golden Ball at the FIFA Intercontinental Cup the same year. He earned the UEFA Champions League Player of the Season award during the 2023-24 campaign.
Previously, he was the winner of the FIFA Club World Cup Golden Ball in 2022 and the UEFA Champions League Young Player of the Season accolade in 2021-22.