ETV Bharat / sports

Vinicius Jr New Contract: Brazilian Forward Continues To Stay At Real Madrid; Signs Contract Extension Of Six Years

Hyderabad: Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr. has put an end to the discussion around him leaving Real Madrid. The youngster signed a long-term contract with Los Blancos on Thursday. There were talks of him possibly transferring to English Premier League club Arsenal after the Gunners showed interest in him.

Vini Jr. has signed the deal with the Spanish Giants until June 30, 2032. The deal means that he will be part of the club for a longer duration.

"Real Madrid CF and Vinicius Jr. have agreed to extend the contract of our player, who is now tied to the club until June 30, 2032,” the statement from Real Madrid read.

"Vinicius Jr. has become one of the most important players in one of the most successful periods in our history.”