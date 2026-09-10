Vinicius Junior, Raphinha Set To Play In India As Brazil Announces 26-Member Squad For Friendly
Indian audiences will see several Brazilian football stars showing their magic in Kolkata.
Published : September 10, 2026 at 9:36 AM IST
Hyderabad: Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti named a 26-member squad for the international friendly against India in Kolkata on October 3. The squad announcement brings an opportunity for Indian spectators to watch some of the top-notch football stars showing their prowess on the field.
The five-time FIFA World Cup champions will take on India for the first time in an international friendly at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. The contrast between the rankings of the two teams is also massive, with Brazil ranked fifth in the world while India are ranked 138th in the FIFA Rankings.
The squad announced by Brazil include some of the top talents from the English Premier League. Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior and Barcelona's Raphinha headline the star-studded squad, and the Indian defenders will have a tough challenge ahead of them to thwart the attack from the opposition strikers. Real Madrid youngster Endrick will also form the forward line.
26 CONVOCADOS! 🇧🇷— brasil (@CBF_Futebol) September 9, 2026
A Seleção está pronta para novos desafios: dois jogos contra a Austrália e o primeiro confronto da história contra a Índia.
25/09 | Austrália
29/09 | Austrália
03/10 | Índia
ISSO É BRASIL! 🇧🇷#BateNoPeito pic.twitter.com/Yht5SuOHjr
Chelsea duo Estevao and Joao Pedro, Bournemouth forward Rayan and Flamengo pair Pedro and Samuel Lino are also called up for national duty. Andrey Santos, Douglas Luiz, Danilo Santos, Breno Bidon and Gabriel Bontempo complete the midfield options for the Brazilian side.
Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes and Paris Saint-Germain's Marquinhos, along with Manchester City's Vitor Reis, Nottingham Forest's Jair, Roma's Wesley and PSV's Mauro Junior will form a compact defensive line.
🚨OFFICIAL:— Brasil Football 🇧🇷 (@BrasilEdition) September 9, 2026
Ancelotti’s squad for September and October to face Australia and India! 🇧🇷
The 2030 cycle has begun! pic.twitter.com/IAKCkyjuKQ
The squad shows a significant overhaul as only nine players from Brazil’s World Cup 2026 squad have been retained. Douglas Santos, Gabriel Magalhaes, Marquinhos, Danilo Santos, Bruno Guimaraes, Endrick, Raphinha, Rayan and Vinicius Junior were in the team that played in the World Cup.
While Neymar has retired from international football, Casemiro, Alisson, Ederson, Danilo and Weverton were the other names absent from the latest selection.
Brazil will play against Australia in Townsville on September 25 and Brisbane on September 29. The team will then travel to India to take on the Indian football team in Kolkata.
Brazil squad for India friendly
Hugo Souza, Pedro Morisco, Otavio, Arthur Dias, Douglas Santos, Gabriel Magalhaes, Jair, Marquinhos, Matheuzinho, Mauro Junior, Vitor Reis, Wesley, Andrey Santos, Breno Bidon, Bruno Guimaraes, Danilo Santos, Douglas Luiz, Gabriel Bontempo, Endrick, Estevao, Joao Pedro, Pedro, Raphinha, Rayan, Samuel Lino, Vinicius Junior.