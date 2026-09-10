ETV Bharat / sports

Vinicius Junior, Raphinha Set To Play In India As Brazil Announces 26-Member Squad For Friendly

Hyderabad: Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti named a 26-member squad for the international friendly against India in Kolkata on October 3. The squad announcement brings an opportunity for Indian spectators to watch some of the top-notch football stars showing their prowess on the field.

The five-time FIFA World Cup champions will take on India for the first time in an international friendly at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. The contrast between the rankings of the two teams is also massive, with Brazil ranked fifth in the world while India are ranked 138th in the FIFA Rankings.

The squad announced by Brazil include some of the top talents from the English Premier League. Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior and Barcelona's Raphinha headline the star-studded squad, and the Indian defenders will have a tough challenge ahead of them to thwart the attack from the opposition strikers. Real Madrid youngster Endrick will also form the forward line.

Chelsea duo Estevao and Joao Pedro, Bournemouth forward Rayan and Flamengo pair Pedro and Samuel Lino are also called up for national duty. Andrey Santos, Douglas Luiz, Danilo Santos, Breno Bidon and Gabriel Bontempo complete the midfield options for the Brazilian side.