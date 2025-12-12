ETV Bharat / sports

Vinesh Phogat Reverses Retirement, Says She Will Play 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Hyderabad: Star indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat reversed her decision to retire from the sport, taken last year after the controversy Paris Olympics 2024. He also announced that her aim would be to return to the mat for the Olympics in 2028.

“I took time to understand the weight of my journey the highs, the heartbreaks, the sacrifices, the versions of me the world never saw. And somewhere in that reflection, I found the truth, I still love this sport. I still want to compete,” wrote Vinesh in an X post on Friday.

"And this time, I'm not walking alone, my son is joining my team, my biggest motivation, my little cheerleader on this road to the LA Olympics. So here I am, stepping back towards LA 2028 with a heart that's unafraid and a spirit that refuses to bow," she added.