ETV Bharat / sports

Raiza Dhillon’s Village Erupts In Celebration After Indian Women Win Asian Games Bronze In Skeet

Raiza Dhillon with the bronze medal that she won in the ongoing Asian Games 2026 ( Etv Bharat )

Karnal: The Indian women's skeet team has made history by winning the bronze medal at the ongoing 2026 Asian Games at Nagoya in Japan. In the final, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, and Maheshwari Chauhan combined to score 331 out of 375 points while securing India's first Asian Games medal in skeet.

Raiza’s house in Karnal erupted with celebrations as the news about her team’s achievement spread. Her father, Ravijeet Singh Dhillon, said, "Raiza performed brilliantly in this team along with Parinaaz and Maheshwari. Thanks to the accurate shooting and excellent coordination of all the three shooters, India won the bronze medal. This achievement has further strengthened Raiza's morale. This is just the beginning. We hope that Raiza will achieve more for the country in this way."

The Indian Women's team, which won a bronze medal in Skeet (ETV Bharat)

Raiza is a renowned and promising skeet shooter. Born on April 20, 2004, in Shamgarh village of Karnal in Haryana, she has established herself internationally at a very young age and is currently a shining star in Indian shotgun shooting.