Raiza Dhillon’s Village Erupts In Celebration After Indian Women Win Asian Games Bronze In Skeet
Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan combined to score 331 out of 375 points while securing India's first Asian Games skeet medal .
Published : September 24, 2026 at 4:19 PM IST
Karnal: The Indian women's skeet team has made history by winning the bronze medal at the ongoing 2026 Asian Games at Nagoya in Japan. In the final, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, and Maheshwari Chauhan combined to score 331 out of 375 points while securing India's first Asian Games medal in skeet.
Raiza’s house in Karnal erupted with celebrations as the news about her team’s achievement spread. Her father, Ravijeet Singh Dhillon, said, "Raiza performed brilliantly in this team along with Parinaaz and Maheshwari. Thanks to the accurate shooting and excellent coordination of all the three shooters, India won the bronze medal. This achievement has further strengthened Raiza's morale. This is just the beginning. We hope that Raiza will achieve more for the country in this way."
Raiza is a renowned and promising skeet shooter. Born on April 20, 2004, in Shamgarh village of Karnal in Haryana, she has established herself internationally at a very young age and is currently a shining star in Indian shotgun shooting.
She began competitive shooting at the age of 16 inspired by her father. She trains under renowned Italian coach Riccardo Filippelli at the Sports Authority of India's (SAI) National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) in New Delhi.
With her consistently accurate shooting, she is one of India's top hopes for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Raiza’s family is overjoyed after her winning a medal at the 2026 Asian Games. Raiza also reached the final of the individual event and finished fourth in a close contest.
Raiza had secured India's first Olympic berth in the women's skeet event by winning a silver medal at the 2024 Asian Shotgun Championships and was the youngest participant in the Indian shooting contingent for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
She improved the junior national record and equalled the senior national record by scoring a brilliant 122 out of 125 in the qualification round of the National Shooting Championships in 2024. She also won gold medals in both the senior and junior categories at the 68th National Shooting Championships.
Raiza has won silver medals for India in the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Cups held in Suhl in Germany and New Delhi along with the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Kuwait.
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