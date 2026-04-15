ETV Bharat / sports

Two-Time Olympic Champion Viktor Axelsen Announces Retirement On Insta Post

Hyderabad: Danish shuttler Viktor Axelsen retired from professional badminton on Wednesday, April 15, through a social media post. The two-time Olympic Champion said that he is deciding due to recurring back issues and his body is not ready to take the toll of professional sport.

Axelsen last appeared in the French Open in October 2025. His last major tournament was the India Open last year, after which he battled through back injury concerns.

"Today is not an easy day for me...," Axelsen said in an emotional statement on Instagram.

"Due to my recurrent back issues, I am no longer able to compete and train at the highest level. After undergoing endoscopic surgery, multiple injections, new training methods, treatments, and basically trying everything to become pain-free for a long time now, I have been advised to focus on my long-term health. Accepting this situation has been incredibly difficult. But I have now reached a point where my body won’t allow me to continue," he said.

In April 2025, the Danish player underwent endoscopic surgery to recover from a disc herniation. The surgery sidelined him for more than five months and forced him to miss the World Championships in Paris. After his return to the action after a sobering first-round exit at the Hong Kong Open. The issue surfaced in late 2025, and it involved chronic nerve pain.

What are Axlesen’s Olympic achievements?