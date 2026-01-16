ETV Bharat / sports

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Vidarbha Cruise Into Final Beating Karnataka By Six Wickets

Hyderabad: Thanks to a blistering century from Aman Mokahde, Vidarbha advanced into the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 on Thursday, January 15, at the BCCI Centre of Excellence. Aman Mokhade starred with the bat, playing a knock of 138 runs, and played a key role in the team’s six-wicket triumph.

Mokhade anchors Vidarbha’s chase

Aman Mokhade was the star of the show for the chasing side as he anchored the innings with a knock of 138 runs from 122 deliveries with two sixes. Ravikumar Samarth played a knock of an unbeaten 76 runs from 69 deliveries. The impressive knocks from the two batters helped Vidarbha take down the target of 281 with 22 deliveries to spare.

Abhilash Shetty picked up three wickets while Vidyadhar Patil picked up a wicket.