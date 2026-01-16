Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Vidarbha Cruise Into Final Beating Karnataka By Six Wickets
Aman Mokhade’s 138 led Vidarbha to a six-wicket victory over Karnataka by six wickets on Thursday.
Hyderabad: Thanks to a blistering century from Aman Mokahde, Vidarbha advanced into the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 on Thursday, January 15, at the BCCI Centre of Excellence. Aman Mokhade starred with the bat, playing a knock of 138 runs, and played a key role in the team’s six-wicket triumph.
Mokhade anchors Vidarbha’s chase
Aman Mokhade was the star of the show for the chasing side as he anchored the innings with a knock of 138 runs from 122 deliveries with two sixes. Ravikumar Samarth played a knock of an unbeaten 76 runs from 69 deliveries. The impressive knocks from the two batters helped Vidarbha take down the target of 281 with 22 deliveries to spare.
Abhilash Shetty picked up three wickets while Vidyadhar Patil picked up a wicket.
Karnataka all out on 280 while batting first
Karnatak opted to bat first after winning the toss. Karun Nair and Krishnan Shrijith scored half-centuries for the team, playing a key role. The former scored 76 runs from 90 balls laced with eight boundaries and one six while the latter amassed 54 runs from 53 deliveries. With the contributions from these two batters, Karnataka were bundled out on 280.
Darshan Nalkande picked up five wickets and was the pick of the bowlers. Yash Thakur scalped two wickets while Nachiket Bhute and Yash Kadam took one wicket each.
Vidarbha in search of their maiden title
Vidarbha were finalists in the last season, where they conceded a defeat against Karnataka by 36 runs. With the triumph on Thursday, they carved a redemption of the last match between the two sides. The team will be eyeing their maiden title when they face the winner of the Saurashtra vs Punjab match in the final.