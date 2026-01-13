ETV Bharat / sports

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Vidarbha And Punjab Enter Semis Beating Delhi And Madhya Pradesh

Delhi's captain Ishant Sharma with teammates during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 fourth quarter-final cricket match between Vidarbha and Delhi, ( PTI )

Hyderabad: The semifinal lineup for the Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group is set as the four teams are finalised. Karnataka will be up against Vidarbha while Saurashtra will square off against Punjab in the last four.

Vidarbha won by 76 runs

An all-round display from Vidarbha against Delhi helped them etch a 76-run triumph. Winning the toss, Delhi elected to bat with the openers Aman Mokhade and Atharva Taide walking into bat. Taide and Yash Rathod starred with their performances in the innings. Rathod amassed 86 runs from 73 deliveries laced with eight fours and two sixes.

Dhruv Shorey also chipped in with a knock of 49 runs.