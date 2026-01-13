Vijay Hazare Trophy: Vidarbha And Punjab Enter Semis Beating Delhi And Madhya Pradesh
The semifinal lineup for the Vijay Hazare Trophy is final is all set after Vidarbha and Punjab entered the last four.
Published : January 13, 2026 at 6:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: The semifinal lineup for the Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group is set as the four teams are finalised. Karnataka will be up against Vidarbha while Saurashtra will square off against Punjab in the last four.
Vidarbha won by 76 runs
An all-round display from Vidarbha against Delhi helped them etch a 76-run triumph. Winning the toss, Delhi elected to bat with the openers Aman Mokhade and Atharva Taide walking into bat. Taide and Yash Rathod starred with their performances in the innings. Rathod amassed 86 runs from 73 deliveries laced with eight fours and two sixes.
Dhruv Shorey also chipped in with a knock of 49 runs.
Ishant Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Prince Yadav and Nitish Rana picked two wickets each.
In response, Delhi were bundled out on 224 as the innings witnessed only one half-century. Anuj Rawat was the highest scorer with a knock of 66 runs, but none of the other batters crossed 30 runs during his stay at the crease. Nachiket Bhute was the pick of the bowlers for Vidarbha, taking four wickets, while Harsh Dubey scalped three wickets.
Punjab’s 183-run victory
A star-studded Punjab side crushed Madhya Pradesh in the quarterfinal. Batting first, Punjab posted a massive total of 345/6 as four of the batters scored half-centuries. Prabhsimran Singh scored 88 runs while Anmolpreet Singh racked up 70 runs during his stay at the crease. Tripuresh Singh and Venkatesh Iyer picked two wickets each for Madhya Pradesh.
The chasing team struggled from the start and were eventually all out on 162, with five batters scoring in single digits. Rajat Patidar was the highest scorer with a knock of 38 runs. Sanvir Singh scalped three wickets while Krish Bhagat, Gurnoor Brar and Ramandeep Singh took two wickets each.