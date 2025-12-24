RO-KO In Action, But Not On Television; Here’s Why
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will return to the domestic cricket playing Vijay Hazare Trophy matches for their respective teams.
Published : December 24, 2025 at 9:35 AM IST
Hyderabad: Two of the stalwarts in Indian cricket, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, will return to domestic cricket on Wednesday, December 24. The duo will feature in the first league stage match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Delhi and Mumbai, respectively. The veteran duo now features only in ODIs in international cricket, and so India’s top-tier 50-over domestic competition becomes crucial for both of them.
As the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made it mandatory for centrally contracted players to feature in at least a couple of matches, the senior Indian players will showcase their skills in the tournament.
Virat Kohli will be playing under the leadership of Rishabh Pant as Delhi will take on Andhra Pradesh at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence. The match was initially scheduled to be held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, but was shifted as the venue was denied permission to host the match.
Former India skipper Rohit will play for Mumbai under the captaincy of Shardul Thakur. Mumbai will be up against Sikkim at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium.
However, there is disappointing news for the fans who want to watch them on Television as the live streaming of both the matches won’t be available.
Mumbai and Delhi playing XI
Delhi: Arpit Rana, Priyansh Arya, Virat Kohli, Nitish Rana, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Simarjeet Singh, Harsh Tyagi, Ishant Sharma, Prince Yadav, Navdeep Saini
Mumbai: Rohit Sharma, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sarfaraz Khan, Siddhesh Lad, Musheer Khan, Hardik Tamore(w), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Shardul Thakur(c), Tushar Deshpande, Sylvester DSouza
Why Ro-Ko won’t appear on Television?
A total of 16 matches are to be held on the first day of the competition. However, only two of them will be streamed live on Star Sports Network and JioHotstar. Pondicherry versus Tamil Nadu and Hyderabad versus Uttar Pradesh matches are scheduled to be televised. Both the Delhi versus Andhra Pradesh and Mumbai versus Sikkim matches won’t be telecast or live-streamed, and so only the fans going to the venue to catch a glimpse of these two will be able to enjoy their batting.
However, fans might check the live updates and scorecard on the BCCI’s official website for both matches.
Kohli and Rohit’s ODI form
Both of them have been impressive in the ODIs recently. Especially, Kohli was magnificent against South Africa in the recent series. The 37-year-old amassed 302 runs from three matches at an incredible average of 15,1, smashing two centuries and one fifty on his way. Rohit racked up 146 runs with an average of 48.6,6 including two half-centuries.