ETV Bharat / sports

RO-KO In Action, But Not On Television; Here’s Why

Hyderabad: Two of the stalwarts in Indian cricket, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, will return to domestic cricket on Wednesday, December 24. The duo will feature in the first league stage match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Delhi and Mumbai, respectively. The veteran duo now features only in ODIs in international cricket, and so India’s top-tier 50-over domestic competition becomes crucial for both of them.

As the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made it mandatory for centrally contracted players to feature in at least a couple of matches, the senior Indian players will showcase their skills in the tournament.

Virat Kohli will be playing under the leadership of Rishabh Pant as Delhi will take on Andhra Pradesh at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence. The match was initially scheduled to be held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, but was shifted as the venue was denied permission to host the match.

Former India skipper Rohit will play for Mumbai under the captaincy of Shardul Thakur. Mumbai will be up against Sikkim at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

However, there is disappointing news for the fans who want to watch them on Television as the live streaming of both the matches won’t be available.

Mumbai and Delhi playing XI