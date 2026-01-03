Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shubman Gill Misses Punjab’s Match Due To Food Poisoning
India’s ODI captain Shubman Gill missed Punjab’s Vijay Hazare Trophy match due to food poisoning.
Published : January 3, 2026 at 12:57 PM IST
Hyderabad: India’s ODI skipper Shubman Gill missed the Vijay Hazare Trophy match for Punjab against Sikkim at Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur on January 3, saturday. The right-handed batter was diagnosed with food poisoning, and so he was omitted from the Playing XI according to a report by India Today. Gill was supposed to play Punjab’s matches on January 3 and 6 against Sikkim and Goa in Jaipur.
The 26-year-old had complained of discomfort earlier in the day and was advised to rest by the medical team. As a precautionary move, the team management decided not to play him in the lineup. He will be monitored by the medical staff and is expected to return once fully recovered.
The India skipper is expected to play in the ODI series against New Zealand starting from January 11. Recently, he was dropped from India’s T20 World Cup squad.
Gill’s T20I form has faced a lot of scrutiny in recent times as he scored just 291 runs from 15 matches with an average of 24.25 and a strike rate of 137.26.
Total domination from Punjab 💥— Punjab Cricket Association (@pcacricket) January 3, 2026
A ruthless bowling display followed by a flawless chase powers Punjab to a 10-wicket victory over Sikkim in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Arshdeep Singh ripped through the batting with a brilliant five-wicket haul, well supported by Mayank Markande… pic.twitter.com/jWoz5YEx51
Punjab beat Sikkim in just 38 deliveries
Punjab won the toss and chose to bowl against Sikkim at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur. Their bowlers wreaked havoc right from the start, with Arshdeep producing an impressive spell. He picked five wickets while conceding just 34 runs from the allotted quota of 10 overs. Sukhdeep Bajwa and Mayank Markande picked two wickets each. Only two batters - Gurinder Singh and Palzor Tamang scored in double digits for Sikkim.
Punjab completed the chase in just 6.2 overs with Prabhsimran Singh (53) and Harnoor Singh (22) leading the team over the finish line with their explosive knocks. In the Elite Group C, Punjab have won four out of the five matches played in the tournament. Their only defeat came against Uttarakhand in the competition.
Sikkim have lost all five matches they have played so far in the tournament and are at the bottom of the points table.