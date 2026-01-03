ETV Bharat / sports

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shubman Gill Misses Punjab’s Match Due To Food Poisoning

Hyderabad: India’s ODI skipper Shubman Gill missed the Vijay Hazare Trophy match for Punjab against Sikkim at Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur on January 3, saturday. The right-handed batter was diagnosed with food poisoning, and so he was omitted from the Playing XI according to a report by India Today. Gill was supposed to play Punjab’s matches on January 3 and 6 against Sikkim and Goa in Jaipur.

The 26-year-old had complained of discomfort earlier in the day and was advised to rest by the medical team. As a precautionary move, the team management decided not to play him in the lineup. He will be monitored by the medical staff and is expected to return once fully recovered.

The India skipper is expected to play in the ODI series against New Zealand starting from January 11. Recently, he was dropped from India’s T20 World Cup squad.

Gill’s T20I form has faced a lot of scrutiny in recent times as he scored just 291 runs from 15 matches with an average of 24.25 and a strike rate of 137.26.