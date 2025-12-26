ETV Bharat / sports

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rohit Sharma Scores Golden Duck, Virat Kohli Scores Half-Century

Hyderabad: The two stalwarts in Indian cricket, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, kicked off their campaign in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in a stellar manner, scoring centuries. What made it more special was that the two of them were returning to the tournament after more than a decade. However, they had contrasting fortunes on Friday, December 26, as one was dismissed on a golden duck while the other amassed a half-century.

Rohit Sharma was dismissed without troubling the scorers

Mumbai were up against Uttarakhand, and the latter chose to bowl after winning the toss. Mumbai were invited to bat first, and the spectators were expecting another scintillating knock from the former Indian skipper who opened the innings. However, Devendra Singh Bora sent him back to the pavilion as he failed an attempt to pull a bouncer.

Earlier, Rohit played a knock of 155 runs from 94 deliveries laced with 18 boundaries and nine sixes against Sikkim, which helped the team complete the run chase with ease.