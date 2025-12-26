Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rohit Sharma Scores Golden Duck, Virat Kohli Scores Half-Century

ETV Bharat / sports

Rohit Sharma was dismissed on a golden duck in his second match of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy edition.

File Photo: Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli (IANS)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : December 26, 2025 at 11:27 AM IST

2 Min Read
Hyderabad: The two stalwarts in Indian cricket, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, kicked off their campaign in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in a stellar manner, scoring centuries. What made it more special was that the two of them were returning to the tournament after more than a decade. However, they had contrasting fortunes on Friday, December 26, as one was dismissed on a golden duck while the other amassed a half-century.

Rohit Sharma was dismissed without troubling the scorers

Mumbai were up against Uttarakhand, and the latter chose to bowl after winning the toss. Mumbai were invited to bat first, and the spectators were expecting another scintillating knock from the former Indian skipper who opened the innings. However, Devendra Singh Bora sent him back to the pavilion as he failed an attempt to pull a bouncer.

Earlier, Rohit played a knock of 155 runs from 94 deliveries laced with 18 boundaries and nine sixes against Sikkim, which helped the team complete the run chase with ease.

Rohit was selected in the Mumbai squad for the first two matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy and has played both games for the team so far. Now, it will be an interesting call where they select Rohit for the remaining matches.

Virat Kohli scores 77

Delhi were up against Gujarat, and the former was invited to bat by the latter after winning the toss. Coming in to bat at No.3, Kohli racked up 77 runs from 61 deliveries during his stay at the crease. The 37-year-old smacked 13 boundaries and one six during his stay at the crease.

The right-handed batter seemed to have regained his peak with 50-plus scores in his last five matches, including three ODIs against South Africa. Kohli will be next in action for the Indian team during the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, which is set to start from January 11.

There has been a lot of discussion about the future of the two Indian star players in the cricketing fraternity and whether they will play the 2027 ODI World Cup. However, both of them have silenced the critics with their performances in the South Africa series and now in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

