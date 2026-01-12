Vijay Hazare Trophy: Mumbai Beat Karnataka; Saurashtra Stun Uttar Pradesh To Enter Semis
Mumbai and Saurashtra entered the semifinal of the Vijay Hazare Trophy by securing victories in their respective quarterfinal matches.
Published : January 12, 2026 at 7:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: The two quarterfinals played in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on January 12 saw the interruption of the rain, with Mumbai and Saurashtra entering the semifinal of the competition by the VJD method. Mumbai were without their key players like captain Shardul Thakur and Sarafaraz Khan.
Batting first, Mumbai posted 254/8 after they were put in to bat first by Karnataka after winning the toss. The team suffered quick blows at the top and were reduced to 60/4. However, Shams Mulani played a decent knock, helping the team post a decent target. He scored 86 runs from 91 deliveries, laced with eight boundaries.
🎥 Glimpses of a superb 1⃣0⃣0⃣-plus unbeaten partnership between Karun Nair and Devdutt Padikkal 👏— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 12, 2026
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/d0P4qSifVD#VijayHazareTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/1w4MTML9WI
Sairaj Patil also chipped in with a knock of unbeaten 33 runs from 25 balls, laced with five boundaries and one six. Vidyadhar Patil picked three wickets while Vidhwath Kaverappa and Abhilash Shetty scalped two wickets each.
In response, Karnataka cruised to 187/1 from 33 overs before the play was halted due to bad light and rain. Devdutt Padikkal was unbeaten on 81 runs while Karun Nair smacked an unbeaten 74 runs from 80 deliveries. The game didn’t proceed afterwards, and Karnataka were declared the winners by the VJD method, winning the match by 55 runs.
Saurashtra stun UP
Batting first, Uttar Pradesh posted 310/8 on the scoreboard with Abhishek Goswami and Sameer Rizvi scoring half-centuries. The former notched 88 runs from 82 deliveries, laced with 12 boundaries, while the latter scored an unbeaten 88 from 77 deliveries, including a couple of sixes.
Chetan Sakariya picked up two wickets while Ankur Panwar scalped two wickets.
Chasing a decent target, Saurashtra opener Harvik Desai scored an unbeaten 100. Prerak Mankad played a knock of 67 runs. Thanks to the knocks from these two, the team posted 238/3 from 40.1 overs. The rain stopped the play, but Saurashtra won the match by VJD methods.