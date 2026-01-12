ETV Bharat / sports

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Mumbai Beat Karnataka; Saurashtra Stun Uttar Pradesh To Enter Semis

Hyderabad: The two quarterfinals played in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on January 12 saw the interruption of the rain, with Mumbai and Saurashtra entering the semifinal of the competition by the VJD method. Mumbai were without their key players like captain Shardul Thakur and Sarafaraz Khan.

Batting first, Mumbai posted 254/8 after they were put in to bat first by Karnataka after winning the toss. The team suffered quick blows at the top and were reduced to 60/4. However, Shams Mulani played a decent knock, helping the team post a decent target. He scored 86 runs from 91 deliveries, laced with eight boundaries.

Sairaj Patil also chipped in with a knock of unbeaten 33 runs from 25 balls, laced with five boundaries and one six. Vidyadhar Patil picked three wickets while Vidhwath Kaverappa and Abhilash Shetty scalped two wickets each.