Vijay Deverakonda Named Brand Ambassador Of TG20 League
The tournament, which features eight teams, will be played from June 21 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 7:24 PM IST|
Updated : June 16, 2026 at 8:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda has been appointed as the brand ambassador of the TG20 League, which is being organised by the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).
Srinidhi University will act as the title sponsor. The trophy unveiling ceremony will be held here on Wednesday. HCA Secretary Jeevan Reddy announced this at a press meet organised on Tuesday.
ETV Bharat Director Brihati attended the event held in Begumpet, on behalf of the Ramoji Group franchise 'Hyderabad E Champions'. Other franchise owners also participated along with her.
Speaking at the media conference, Brihati said that Ushodaya Enterprises and Ramoji Group have always been unearthing gems in the soil. "Ushodaya Enterprises and Ramoji Group have always been unearthing gems in the soil, unearthing talent in the form of Eenadu Sports League, Eenadu Champions Page. I am happy to have an opportunity in the form of TG20 League; let us all take TG20 League further together," Brihati said.
What are the ticket rates?
TG20 Governing Council Chairman Agam Rao said that there is a mega cricketing event, which will be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal from June 21.
He said that two matches will be held every day from June 22. He revealed that there will be celebrations before the first match at the stadium. According to Rao, there will be a Thaman music concert and a laser show ahead of the league opener.
"There will be a total of 28 league matches and 4 play-off matches. The TG20 League final match will be on July 12. All the rules of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be there except the impact player rule. Tickets are available on the District app. Ticket prices have been fixed at Rs 50 and Rs 100," said Agam Rao.
The details of the cash prizes were revealed. Rs 1 crore cash prize for the winners. Rs. 50 lakh cash prize for the runner-up and Rs 25 lakh each for the teams that finished in 3rd and 4th place in the league.
In the opening match on June 21, Palamuru Strikers and Khammam Aces will face each other. The match will start at 7.15 PM. From June 22, two matches will be held per day. The afternoon match will start at 2.15 PM, while the evening match will start at 7.15 PM.
Hyderabad E Champions team will open their campaign against Palamuru Strikers on June 23. It will start at 2.15 PM. Eight teams will compete in the tournament. The matches will be played in a round-robin format. Each team will play one match against the other seven teams. Finally, at the end of the league stage, play-off matches will be held.
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