ETV Bharat / sports

Vijay Deverakonda Named Brand Ambassador Of TG20 League

Hyderabad: Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda has been appointed as the brand ambassador of the TG20 League, which is being organised by the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).

Srinidhi University will act as the title sponsor. The trophy unveiling ceremony will be held here on Wednesday. HCA Secretary Jeevan Reddy announced this at a press meet organised on Tuesday.

ETV Bharat Director Brihati attended the event held in Begumpet, on behalf of the Ramoji Group franchise 'Hyderabad E Champions'. Other franchise owners also participated along with her.

A press conference was held in Hyderabad to announce details of the TG20 League (ETV Bharat)

Speaking at the media conference, Brihati said that Ushodaya Enterprises and Ramoji Group have always been unearthing gems in the soil. "Ushodaya Enterprises and Ramoji Group have always been unearthing gems in the soil, unearthing talent in the form of Eenadu Sports League, Eenadu Champions Page. I am happy to have an opportunity in the form of TG20 League; let us all take TG20 League further together," Brihati said.

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