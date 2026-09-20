Vidarsha K. Vinod Writes Historic Chapter For Kozhikode By Winning Asian Games Silver Medal
Vidarsha is the first Malayali woman to secure a shooting medal at the event breaking the perception that Malayali women have low participation in shooting
Published : September 20, 2026 at 5:49 PM IST
Kozhikode: Local girl Vidarsha K. Vinod has written a historic chapter for Kozhikode by winning a silver medal in the women's 10m air rifle team event at the Asian Games in Nagoya in Japan. Hailing from Thiruvambady in Kozhikode, Vidarsha is the daughter of Vinod K.D. and Anita Vinod.
She teamed up with Elavenil Valarivan and Sonam Maskar to deliver India's first medal of the games. The Indian trio put up a phenomenal performance to secure the second position behind China which claimed the gold medal. This remarkable feat makes Vidarsha the first-ever Malayali woman to secure a shooting medal at the Asian Games breaking the general perception that Malayali women have low participation in the sport.
Her journey to the international podium is marked by extraordinary dedication as she continued with her rigorous training camps and competitions even after her marriage. She has credited her husband, family and coach for offering unwavering support and acting as the foundation for her achievements.
Reflecting on her debut at the games, she admitted to feeling a brief wave of pressure on the opening day. However, she quickly managed her nerves by treating the event like a routine competition that allowed her to stay relaxed and enjoy. Specialized preparation camps held in Delhi, combined with solid team synergy helped the athletes mentally and physically. Although the team faced some minor logistical and accommodation hurdles on the first day, matters were soon sorted out and Vidarsha finished ninth in the individual qualification round.
Vidarsha is focused on her primary individual event, the 50-meter rifle 3P, scheduled for September 26. She is appreciative of the proactive steps taken by the state government, noting that cash awards and incentives announced ahead of the games provide a tremendous boost to the confidence of the athletes.
Her shooting journey began through the National Cadet Corps (NCC) in 2018 before she transitioned into a professional in 2019. Having completed extensive training across Delhi and Kariavattom, she offered an encouraging message for new sporting aspirants, reminding them that district level shooting associations across Kerala actively welcome fresh memberships for anyone looking to take up the sport.
Her parents have shared their immense joy and pride over Vidarsha’s achievement. Vinod told ETV Bharat that they had not expected her to achieve such a massive milestone, noting that she had stepped into air rifle shooting just a year ago. He recalled that her talent was first recognized after she joined the NCC while studying at Guruvayurappan College.
He admitted that he had asked her to stop her training multiple times since shooting is an expensive sport. “However, considering her deep passion and unwavering determination, the family decided to provide every possible effort and support,” he said.
He added that the family is extremely happy that all those struggles have now been rewarded with a monumental achievement that the entire country can take pride in. He said that words are not enough to describe the sheer pride and happiness they feel reflecting on her remarkable success.
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