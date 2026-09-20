ETV Bharat / sports

Vidarsha K. Vinod Writes Historic Chapter For Kozhikode By Winning Asian Games Silver Medal

​​Kozhikode: Local girl Vidarsha K. Vinod has written a historic chapter for Kozhikode by winning a silver medal in the women's 10m air rifle team event at the Asian Games in Nagoya in Japan. Hailing from Thiruvambady in Kozhikode, Vidarsha is the daughter of Vinod K.D. and Anita Vinod.

She teamed up with Elavenil Valarivan and Sonam Maskar to deliver India's first medal of the games. The Indian trio put up a phenomenal performance to secure the second position behind China which claimed the gold medal. This remarkable feat makes Vidarsha the first-ever Malayali woman to secure a shooting medal at the Asian Games breaking the general perception that Malayali women have low participation in the sport.

Her journey to the international podium is marked by extraordinary dedication as she continued with her rigorous training camps and competitions even after her marriage. She has credited her husband, family and coach for offering unwavering support and acting as the foundation for her achievements.

File photo of Vidarsha K Vinod (ETV Bharat)

Reflecting on her debut at the games, she admitted to feeling a brief wave of pressure on the opening day. However, she quickly managed her nerves by treating the event like a routine competition that allowed her to stay relaxed and enjoy. Specialized preparation camps held in Delhi, combined with solid team synergy helped the athletes mentally and physically. Although the team faced some minor logistical and accommodation hurdles on the first day, matters were soon sorted out and Vidarsha finished ninth in the individual qualification round.