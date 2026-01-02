ETV Bharat / sports

Venus Williams To Script History At Australian Open With Comeback At 45

Hyderabad: Venus Williams will make a comeback to the Australian Open in January in one of the most remarkable returns in modern tennis history as she has earned a wild-card entry to the tournament. The seven-time Grand Slam singles champion will take part in the competition commencing on January 18 in Melbourne. The occasion will mark her return to the event after a span of five years, coming only in a few days after her marriage to Danish-born model and actor Andrea Preti.

Her return becomes more special as she will also etch her name in the record books. Venus will also become the oldest woman to compete in the Australian Open main draw, surpassing the previous record held by Japan’s Kimiko Date, who played at an age of 44 in the 2015 Australian Open.

“I’m excited to be back in Australia and looking forward to competing during the Australian summer. I’ve had so many incredible memories there, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to return to a place that has meant so much to my career,” she said.