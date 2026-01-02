Venus Williams To Script History At Australian Open With Comeback At 45
Venus Williams is all set to return to the Australian Open at the age of 45 as she has earned a wildcard entry.
Published : January 2, 2026 at 10:15 AM IST|
Updated : January 2, 2026 at 10:43 AM IST
Hyderabad: Venus Williams will make a comeback to the Australian Open in January in one of the most remarkable returns in modern tennis history as she has earned a wild-card entry to the tournament. The seven-time Grand Slam singles champion will take part in the competition commencing on January 18 in Melbourne. The occasion will mark her return to the event after a span of five years, coming only in a few days after her marriage to Danish-born model and actor Andrea Preti.
Her return becomes more special as she will also etch her name in the record books. Venus will also become the oldest woman to compete in the Australian Open main draw, surpassing the previous record held by Japan’s Kimiko Date, who played at an age of 44 in the 2015 Australian Open.
“I’m excited to be back in Australia and looking forward to competing during the Australian summer. I’ve had so many incredible memories there, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to return to a place that has meant so much to my career,” she said.
Venus for AO, once again 💙 https://t.co/oKQsBHwZ4P— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 2, 2026
The 45-year-old American will feature in the main draw for the first time since 2021, and it will be her first appearance at the venue in the last five years.
After making her Australian Open debut in 1998, Venus has reached the Australian Open singles final twice. She finished runner-up to her sister Serena in 2003 and again in 2017. In the tournament, she registered 54 wins and 21 losses. She will play her 22nd Australian Open competition.
Venus Williams gets a main draw wildcard to play the Australian Open.— Biola Solace-Chukwu (@Beeorlicious) January 2, 2026
Looks like she's ready for a full season. pic.twitter.com/jPzYy4eYlA
Although the title remained out of her reach in the singles category, she was crowned Australian Open champion in the women’s doubles on four occasions (2001, 2003, 2009, 2010). She has also won the tournament in the mixed doubles event in 1998.
Venus had already indicated a return to the sport as she announced plans to play in Auckland, New Zealand, where she also received a wildcard. She also participated in the Hobart tournament as part of her build-up to Melbourne.