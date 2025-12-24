ETV Bharat / sports

Venus Williams Ties Knot With Actor Andrea Preti, Sister Serena Posts Heartfelt Message

“My sister’s keeper. Venus, where do I even begin? From backyard courts to the world stage, you’ve always led with grace, strength, and heart. Seeing you step into this next chapter so loved and radiant means everything to me. Forever proud to stand beside you,” Serena wrote in the caption while sharing photographs from the wedding.

Serena took to social media to post the heartwarming message for her sister in an emotional note.

Hyderabad: Tennis Legend Serena Williams congratulated her sister Venus Williams on getting married to Italian actor and producer Andrea Preti. She shared a heartfelt message for her sister, mentioning their bond and Venus’ new chapter in her life. The couple first exchanged wedding vows in a private ceremony in Ischia, Italy and now hold their second wedding celebration in Palm Beach, Florida.

Seven-time Grand Slam Champion, Venus, married Preti in a ceremony which was attended by close family and friends. With the wedding, a new chapter in her life starts for the former World No.1.

The Williams sisters were regarded as one of the elite sibling duos in the tennis world. Both sisters have often talked about how they played a role in shaping each other’s careers on and off the court. Although Serena bid farewell to the sport in 2022 with a total of 23 Grand Slam singles titles to her name, Venus continues to pursue her ambitions in her tennis career by aiming to bag a medal in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Venus has won five Olympic medals, including four gold and one silver, across five Olympic appearances from Sydney 2000 to Rio 2016. Her last appearance at the tennis court was in the US Open, where she was knocked out in the quarterfinals while partnering with Leylah Fernandez.

Also, she has won seven Grand Slam singles titles, which include five Wimbledon and two US Open titles. She is currently ranked around 650 across the globe. She played only a few tournaments in 2025, returning to the singles and making occasional doubles appearances. Her recent appearance indicates that she is focusing on her singles comeback.