Vedika Sharma Defied Deafness To Prove "Anything Is Possible" Winning Paralympics Bronze In Brazil
Vedika Sharma did not succumb to her deficiency and made possible what was impossible.
Published : December 4, 2025 at 5:23 PM IST
Bikaner: "Who says there cannot be a hole in the sky, hurl a stone at your health" - the popular expression means anything is possible if you try hard enough.
Pradeep Sharma and his daughter Devika proved that in real life.
Pradeep Sharma, father of Vedika Sharma, was faced with the harsh truth that his daughter was deaf and mute when the daughter was just nine months old. But Pradeep never let it dominate him.
Vedika, too, did not succumb to her deficiency and made possible what was impossible in the eyes of society.
Pradeep Sharma initially tried to enrol Vedika in an English medium school when she attained the age, but there she was refused. After this, the father enrolled Vedika in a Hindi medium school. Now Vedika has graduated from general education, and she is doing her post-graduation.
Father Pradeep Sharma says that when Vedika grew up, she thought that she should do something that would be useful in her life and make her stand apart from others. In the beginning, she thought she would learn archery, but at that time, there was no coaching for girls.
Devika started pistol shooting training. Devika’s motivation was further boosted when, in the very first year, she won the gold medal in 10 meters in the state championship. After this, she continued to perform better in the state and national open championships and won medals. In the 2022 Deaf Olympics in Brazil, she was selected. Vedika won the bronze medal.
Pradeep says that he constantly encourages his daughter and gives time to her time. Be it the shooting range in Jaipur, Delhi or wherever she has to be taken, he goes with her. For the father, now the focus was on his daughter. The goal is that Vedika will shine in the Olympics and World Championships and bring gold medals.
The Rajasthan government gave Vedika a prize money of one crore rupees for winning the bronze medal in the Deaf Olympics. Not only that, after winning this medal, Vedika came into the limelight.
When Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the players who participated in the Olympics in Delhi, Vedika was also introduced. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Law Minister Arjun Meghwal, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, Union Minister Kiran Rijiju, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and other people encouraged Vedika from time to time.
Vedika's coach, Virender Singh, says she is a talented girl and her best is yet to come. Remembering Vedika's training days, she says that it was definitely a learning experience for her. In training, both of them had to talk in sign language and with gestures. It was a challenge, but Vedika always tried to give her best with full dedication and passion. This is the reason why she achieved such success.
Vedika’s coach, Virender Singh, says that the game and the participants are now seeing a period of change. A lot of work is being done at the government level. There are three categories in the Olympics - the Olympic, Paralympic and Deaf Olympics. There is no sports policy regarding the Deaf Olympics in Rajasthan, so it needs some improvement so that the players of this category can progress.
Secondly, if a player comes with a medal, he or she would have got a job by now, but Vedika has not got a government job yet. Vedika practices regularly for about 8 hours every day. She has set her eyes on the gold medal in the Olympics and World Championships, it is evident.