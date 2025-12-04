ETV Bharat / sports

Vedika Sharma Defied Deafness To Prove "Anything Is Possible" Winning Paralympics Bronze In Brazil

Bikaner: "Who says there cannot be a hole in the sky, hurl a stone at your health" - the popular expression means anything is possible if you try hard enough.

Pradeep Sharma and his daughter Devika proved that in real life.

Pradeep Sharma, father of Vedika Sharma, was faced with the harsh truth that his daughter was deaf and mute when the daughter was just nine months old. But Pradeep never let it dominate him.

Vedika, too, did not succumb to her deficiency and made possible what was impossible in the eyes of society.

Pradeep Sharma initially tried to enrol Vedika in an English medium school when she attained the age, but there she was refused. After this, the father enrolled Vedika in a Hindi medium school. Now Vedika has graduated from general education, and she is doing her post-graduation.

Father Pradeep Sharma says that when Vedika grew up, she thought that she should do something that would be useful in her life and make her stand apart from others. In the beginning, she thought she would learn archery, but at that time, there was no coaching for girls.

Devika started pistol shooting training. Devika’s motivation was further boosted when, in the very first year, she won the gold medal in 10 meters in the state championship. After this, she continued to perform better in the state and national open championships and won medals. In the 2022 Deaf Olympics in Brazil, she was selected. Vedika won the bronze medal.