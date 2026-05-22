ETV Bharat / sports

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal Bats For A Bihar IPL Team; CM Samrat Choudhary Agrees And Seeks His Cooperation

Patna: An Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket team from Bihar could be in the offing. Billionaire entrepreneur, philanthropist, and Vedanta Resources chairman Anil Agarwal batted for it on Friday, promising “unconditional support,” while chief minister Samrat Choudhary concurred with the idea and sought his cooperation on it.

Anil, who was born and brought up in Patna, discussed the issue in a post on the social media platform X, asking the people whether they felt that the state should also have a cricket team on the lines of Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, and Kolkata Knight Riders.

“Bihar has given several exemplary cricketers to the country. Patna-born Ishan Kishan hit an ODI (One Day International) double century in minimum balls. Samastipur’s Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest player to debut in the IPL, and the entire world is watching the fabulous bowling of Sakib Hussain, who is from a simple family in Gopalganj,” Anil said in the post.

Writing further, the London-based industrialist shared that one thing always bothered him – why Bihar could not get the name and recognition that it deserved in cricket.

“I have always dreamt and made efforts that the youths of Bihar get an opportunity to excel in every field. Our players should also get world class infrastructure and support in Bihar. I believe the team formed from Bihar will be the best in the world if our children get proper inspiration and facilities,” Anil wrote in the post.

“I am standing with full strength with the youths of Bihar in this regard. I will provide unconditional support to Bihar’s cricket team and players to march ahead. Bihar is not just a state for me, it is an emotion. The time has come that the talent of our soil is seen on the (cricket) ground,” he added.