Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal Bats For A Bihar IPL Team; CM Samrat Choudhary Agrees And Seeks His Cooperation
Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal has backed the Bihar team to be included in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
By Dev Raj
Published : May 22, 2026 at 5:09 PM IST
Patna: An Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket team from Bihar could be in the offing. Billionaire entrepreneur, philanthropist, and Vedanta Resources chairman Anil Agarwal batted for it on Friday, promising “unconditional support,” while chief minister Samrat Choudhary concurred with the idea and sought his cooperation on it.
Anil, who was born and brought up in Patna, discussed the issue in a post on the social media platform X, asking the people whether they felt that the state should also have a cricket team on the lines of Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, and Kolkata Knight Riders.
“Bihar has given several exemplary cricketers to the country. Patna-born Ishan Kishan hit an ODI (One Day International) double century in minimum balls. Samastipur’s Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest player to debut in the IPL, and the entire world is watching the fabulous bowling of Sakib Hussain, who is from a simple family in Gopalganj,” Anil said in the post.
क्या आपको नहीं लगता Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians और Kolkata Knight Riders की तरह बेमिसाल बिहार की भी एक टीम होनी चाहिए?— Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) May 22, 2026
बिहार की मिट्टी ने देश को बहुत से बेहतरीन क्रिकेट खिलाड़ी दिए हैं।
पटना में जन्मे ईशान किशन ने सबसे कम गेंदों में ODI double century लगाई। समस्तीपुर… pic.twitter.com/bgScCh40Zd
Writing further, the London-based industrialist shared that one thing always bothered him – why Bihar could not get the name and recognition that it deserved in cricket.
“I have always dreamt and made efforts that the youths of Bihar get an opportunity to excel in every field. Our players should also get world class infrastructure and support in Bihar. I believe the team formed from Bihar will be the best in the world if our children get proper inspiration and facilities,” Anil wrote in the post.
“I am standing with full strength with the youths of Bihar in this regard. I will provide unconditional support to Bihar’s cricket team and players to march ahead. Bihar is not just a state for me, it is an emotion. The time has come that the talent of our soil is seen on the (cricket) ground,” he added.
आपकी बात से पूर्णतः सहमत हूँ।— Samrat Choudhary (@samrat4bjp) May 22, 2026
बिहार के क्रिकेट " इमोशन" के लिए सरकार स्पष्ट "विजन" के साथ "मिशन" मोड में कार्यरत है। आपके सहयोग से निश्चित ही बिहार की क्रिकेट टीम को लेकर सकारात्मक निर्णय लिया जाएगा। https://t.co/Q5xfXYGwiC
The post was accompanied by a cricket stadium with Bihar emblazoned across the ground.
A couple of hours later, Chief Minister Samrat joined the issue with Anil on X and expressed his support for the idea.
“I completely agree with you. The government is working in a ‘mission’ mode with a clear ‘vision’ for Bihar cricket’s emotion. A positive decision about Bihar’s cricket team will definitely be taken with your cooperation,” Samrat wrote.
The chief minister’s office also circulated the post among media persons.
Anil, 72, has been married to Kiran Agarwal for the past 51 years. The couple had two children, Agnivesh Agarwal and Priya Agarwal, though Agnivesh died at the age of 49 in January this year, after suffering a sports-related injury in the US.
Though the Vedanta chairman’s social media post created a buzz and the chief minister also responded to it, several netizens pointed out that, despite indulging in philanthropy, he has not done anything specific for his native state, Bihar.
Some of the contemporary cricketers whom Anil forgot to mention include Mukesh Kumar (Delhi Capitals), Akash Deep and Anukul Roy (Kolkata Knight Riders). A large section of people still considers former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni as a player from Bihar though Jharkhand was separated in 2000.
Incidentally, Bihar has earlier given cricketers like all-rounder Kirti Azad, who was a member of the 1983 cricket world cup winning team, wicketkeeper – batsman Saba Karim, and all-rounder and India under-19 cricket team captain Amikar Dayal.
Bihar has poor sports infrastructure at present, but the state government has woken up to the needs. Two international cricket stadiums are being constructed, including the new International Cricket Stadium at Rajgir in Nalanda district and the redevelopment of the Moin-ul-Haq cricket stadium in Patna.
The sports infrastructure is also being expanded in districts across the state, while a sports university at Rajgir has been functional for the past couple of years.