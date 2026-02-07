ETV Bharat / sports

Vasai-Virar-Nalasopara Erupt In Joy To Celebrate Local Lad Ayush Mhatre’s U-19 World Cup Performance

Through his aggressive style of play that was marked with agility, Ayush fulfilled his role and responsibility as the skipper of the team that lifted the World Cup trophy at Harare in Zimbabwe on Friday.

Coming from Nale village in Nalasopara, Ayush’s journey has been marked by struggle. Today, he stands as an inspiration for the youth of not only his area but across the country.

Palghar: The Vasai-Virar-Nalasopara area has erupted in joy to celebrate India’s victory over England in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup, where the local lad Ayush Mhatre shone in his performance, besides leading the Indian team. People took out processions and youngsters could be seen dancing on the streets carrying the Indian flag.

In the finals against England, he gave India a strong start by scoring 53 of 51 balls that laid the foundation for the strong Indian total of 411 for 9 wickets in the stipulated 50 overs. His decision to bat first also proved to be correct.

Earlier, he became the youngest player to score a century in all three forms of cricket, including the first-class and T20 categories. This honour was previously held by Rohit Sharma. He had scored a 49-ball century for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Vidarbha at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. He was only 18 years and 135 days old when he scored an unbeaten 110 off 53 balls and guided Mumbai to victory with thirteen balls to spare.

Celebrations in AYush Mhatre's home town (ETV Bharat)

Ayush also batted brilliantly in the two-match test series against England. He became the highest run-scorer not only for India but also for both teams in the series. Ayush scored a century in both the first and second test matches against England and faced 328 balls in four innings. He scored 340 runs. During this performance, he averaged 85 and had a strike rate of 103.65. He scored two centuries and a half-century in the four innings. His best innings of 126 runs came in the second innings of the second test match.

Ayush took to cricket when he was just six years of age. But it was at 15 that he transitioned to thinking about taking up the game as a profession. To chase his cricketing dreams, he used to travel nearly 80 km one way by train from Virar to Churchgate, which is next to the Wankhede stadium his practice sessions.