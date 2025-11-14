Varun Chakravarthy Appointed New Captain As Tamil Nadu Announces Team For Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
Varun Chakravarthy has been named as the skipper of the Tamil Nadu side for the Syed Mushtaq Ali 2025.
Published : November 14, 2025 at 11:10 AM IST
Hyderabad: India spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been appointed as the skipper of the Tamil Nadu team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 (SMAT). The tournament will kick off on November 26, and Tamil Nadu will start its campaign against Rajasthan in Ahmedabad. Wicketkeeper-batter Narayan Jagadeesan has been appointed as the vice captain of the team.
It seems that India’s mystery spinner has been rewarded for impressive runs in the recently concluded T20I series against Australia, where he picked five wickets in three matches. The 33-year-old has been delivering consistently in the domestic circuit for Tamil Nadu and Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Presenting the Tamil Nadu squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025–26. The tournament is set to begin on 26th November, with Tamil Nadu playing the opening match against Rajasthan. 🏏#TamilNaduCricket #TNCA #TNCricket pic.twitter.com/rnO3q8nUxI— TNCA (@TNCACricket) November 13, 2025
Chakravrthy has replaced M Shahrukh Khan in the leadership role for this season. Chakravarthy was preferred over the experienced players like R Sai Kishore and Jagadeesan, who have already played a lot of domestic cricket.
The pace department of the team will be handled mostly by the duo of the left-arm pacer T Natarajan and promising fast bowler Gurjapneet Singh. The spin department will witness Sai Kishore and M Siddharth joining forces with the new skipper of the team.
Varun Chakaravarthy to captain Tamil Nadu in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s. pic.twitter.com/3KhH35kBO9— Venkata Krishna B (@venkatatweets) November 13, 2025
Tamil Nadu’s tough start in the tournament
Tamil Nadu has had a tough start in the Ranji Trophy season, occupying sixth position in their group with two losses and two draws from four matches. However, the team turn it around in the shorter format and scripts another title run in the tournament, which they have already won multiple times.
Tamil Nadu are placed in Elite Group D along with teams like Delhi, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Tripura, Jharkhand, and Saurashtra.
Tamil Nadu Squad for SMAT
Varun Chakravarthy (captain), Narayan Jagadeesan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Tushar Raheja (wicketkeeper), VP Amit Sathvik, Shahrukh Khan, Andre Siddarth, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Shivam Singh, R Sai Kishore, M Siddarth, T Natarajan, Gurjapneet Singh, A Esakkimuthu, R Sonu Yadav, R Silambarasan, S Rithik Easwaran (wicketkeeper).