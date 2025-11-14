ETV Bharat / sports

Varun Chakravarthy Appointed New Captain As Tamil Nadu Announces Team For Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Hyderabad: India spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been appointed as the skipper of the Tamil Nadu team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 (SMAT). The tournament will kick off on November 26, and Tamil Nadu will start its campaign against Rajasthan in Ahmedabad. Wicketkeeper-batter Narayan Jagadeesan has been appointed as the vice captain of the team.

It seems that India’s mystery spinner has been rewarded for impressive runs in the recently concluded T20I series against Australia, where he picked five wickets in three matches. The 33-year-old has been delivering consistently in the domestic circuit for Tamil Nadu and Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Chakravrthy has replaced M Shahrukh Khan in the leadership role for this season. Chakravarthy was preferred over the experienced players like R Sai Kishore and Jagadeesan, who have already played a lot of domestic cricket.

The pace department of the team will be handled mostly by the duo of the left-arm pacer T Natarajan and promising fast bowler Gurjapneet Singh. The spin department will witness Sai Kishore and M Siddharth joining forces with the new skipper of the team.