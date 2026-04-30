ETV Bharat / sports

Vaping Row: Rajasthan Royals Skipper Riyan Parag Fined 25% Of Match Fees

Hyderabad: Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag, who was caught vaping on camera during the Indian Premier League (IPL) game against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur, has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee.

The IPL, in an official statement issued on Thursday, said, "Riyan Parag, Captain, Rajasthan Royals, has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee and has also accumulated one Demerit Point for breaching Level 1 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials during Match No. 40 of the IPL 2026 against Punjab Kings."

"Riyan was found to have breached Article 2.21 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which relates to “conduct that brings the game into disrepute.” The incident occurred during the second innings when Riyan was seen using a vape inside the dressing room. Riyan admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by the Match Referee, Amit Sharma," the statement added.

The release further said that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is also exploring other options to initiate proceedings for stringent action against the erring team, its officials and player/s to ensure that the reputation of IPL remains intact.

The Indian government had banned e-cigarettes back in 2019, prohibiting their production, sale and distribution. As per the law, the offender faces imprisonment up to one year and/or a Rs one lakh fine for a first-time offence.