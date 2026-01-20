WPL 2026: Vaishnavi Sharma Replaces G Kamalini For Mumbai Indians
Vaishnavi Sharma has replaced G Kamalini for INR 30 lakh in the Mumbai Indians after the latter was ruled out due to an injury.
Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians (MI) will play without the services of wicketkeeper-batter G Kamalini in the WPL 2026 as she is ruled out of the tournament due to an injury. The details of the injury haven’t been revealed yet, and the franchise has roped in Vaishnavi Sharma.
“Mumbai Indians have named Vaishnavi Sharma as the replacement player for G Kamalini, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury. MI would like to wish Kamalini a speedy recovery, and we look forward to seeing her back soon on the field,” the franchise stated in an official statement by the team.
Kamalini featured in all of the MI matches in the competition so far, scoring 75 runs from 77 deliveries with the highest score of 32. In those five matches, they won two and lost three matches. She has had seven dismissals in the competition so far.
Vaishnavi isn’t exactly the replacement for Kamalini, as she is a left-arm spinner. The 20-year-old made her international debut in the T20I series against Sri Lanka in Visakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram last December and scalped five wickets. Also, she bowled economical leaking runs at a rate of only 6.26 runs per over.
Vaishnavi went unsold in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction held in late November last year. She has now acquired by the MI for a value of INR 30 lakh. Kamalini was bought by MI for a price of INR 1.60 crore after starting from a base price of NR 10 lakh. Now with Kamalini out of the tournament, the franchise have Rahila Firdous of Madhya Pradesh as the only wicketkeeping option.
MI have won the WPL twice but have been suffering a patchy campaign so far. They are in second place in the points table with a mixed bag of results, with two wins and three defeats. The team will play their next fixture against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday evening.