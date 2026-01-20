ETV Bharat / sports

WPL 2026: Vaishnavi Sharma Replaces G Kamalini For Mumbai Indians

Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians (MI) will play without the services of wicketkeeper-batter G Kamalini in the WPL 2026 as she is ruled out of the tournament due to an injury. The details of the injury haven’t been revealed yet, and the franchise has roped in Vaishnavi Sharma.

“Mumbai Indians have named Vaishnavi Sharma as the replacement player for G Kamalini, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury. MI would like to wish Kamalini a speedy recovery, and we look forward to seeing her back soon on the field,” the franchise stated in an official statement by the team.

Kamalini featured in all of the MI matches in the competition so far, scoring 75 runs from 77 deliveries with the highest score of 32. In those five matches, they won two and lost three matches. She has had seven dismissals in the competition so far.