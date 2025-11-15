ETV Bharat / sports

Rising Stars Asia Cup: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Breaks Rohit Sharma’s Record With 32-Ball Century

Hyderabad: After having an impressive season with the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Vaibhav Suryavanshi continues to display his batting prowess. The 14-year-old cricketer smashed a 32-ball century in the Rising Stars Asia Cup match against the UAE at the West End Park International Stadium in Doha. His brilliant innings not only helped India secure a win, but it also registered his name amongst the fastest century makers for India in T20 cricket.

Records achieved by Suryavanshi

The 32-ball hundred from the Indian youngster made him the joint-second fastest Indian to amass a T20I hundred. He shares the feat with Rishabh Pant, who scored a 32-ball hundred while playing for Delhi against Himachal Pradesh in 2018.

Urvil Patel and Abhishek Sharma are the joint leaders in the list of batters with the fastest century in T20 cricket, as they have smashed a century in 28 balls. With his knock, he also bettered Rohit Sharma’s record of scoring a ton in 35 balls in 2017 against Sri Lanka.