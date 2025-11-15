Rising Stars Asia Cup: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Breaks Rohit Sharma’s Record With 32-Ball Century
Vaibhav Suryvanshi played a sensational knock of 144 runs from 42 deliveries in the Rising Stars Asia Cup match against the UAE.
Published : November 15, 2025 at 9:57 AM IST
Hyderabad: After having an impressive season with the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Vaibhav Suryavanshi continues to display his batting prowess. The 14-year-old cricketer smashed a 32-ball century in the Rising Stars Asia Cup match against the UAE at the West End Park International Stadium in Doha. His brilliant innings not only helped India secure a win, but it also registered his name amongst the fastest century makers for India in T20 cricket.
Records achieved by Suryavanshi
The 32-ball hundred from the Indian youngster made him the joint-second fastest Indian to amass a T20I hundred. He shares the feat with Rishabh Pant, who scored a 32-ball hundred while playing for Delhi against Himachal Pradesh in 2018.
Unbelievable. Just unbelievable. #DPWorldAsiaCupRisingStars2025 #INDvUAE #ACC pic.twitter.com/gCousP0dnQ— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) November 14, 2025
Urvil Patel and Abhishek Sharma are the joint leaders in the list of batters with the fastest century in T20 cricket, as they have smashed a century in 28 balls. With his knock, he also bettered Rohit Sharma’s record of scoring a ton in 35 balls in 2017 against Sri Lanka.
The record of smashing fastest hundred in T20 cricket is on the name of Sahil Chauhan of Estonia who completed his 100 against Cyprus last year achiving an feat which is very tough to surpass.
India A emerges triumphant by 148 runs
India A opted to bat first and suffered an early blow in the form of Priyansh Arya (10), but the innings was going to witness carnage afterwards. Once Suryvanshi settled on the crease, he started smashing the bowlers to all parts of the ground and completed fifty in just 17 balls. The left-hander then scored the next 50 runs in just 15 deliveries.
A statement win for India ‘A’ on Day 1… the kind you pencil into the record books 🫡#DPWorldAsiaCupRisingStars2025 #INDvUAE #ACC pic.twitter.com/QLxzQYTodT— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) November 14, 2025
His extraordinary knock of 144 runs from 42 balls helped the team post a massive total of 297/4, with Jitesh Sharma contributing with an unbeaten 83 from 32 balls.
India A restricted the UAE to 149/7 in response, with Gurjapneet Singh and Harsh Dubey taking three and two wickets respectively.