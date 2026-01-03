ETV Bharat / sports

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Breaks World Record Even Before Facing First Ball Against South Africa U-19

Hyderabad: Indian youngster Viabhav Suryavanshi inked another world record during the first youth ODI between India Under-19 and South Africa Under-19 at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni. The 14-year-old set a world record, surpassing a Pakistan cricketer while captaining the national side at any level.

Suryavanshi was named captain of the team as both regular captain Ayush Mhatre and vice-captain Vihaan Malhotra missed out due to injuries. The duo is expected to return to the squad for the Under-19 World Cup, and so Suryvanshi is playing as a stand-in captain for now.

Suryavanshi surpasses Shehzad Ahmed

The Indian teenager inked a world record, becoming the youngest-ever player to lead a team in a youth ODI. He is also the first player across the globe to lead his side in an international U19 game in any format before completing the age of 16.

Pakistan star Ahmed Shehzad held the record previously, captaining Pakistan’s U-19 team against Australia in Brisbane in 2007. The list also includes