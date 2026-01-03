ETV Bharat / sports

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Breaks World Record Even Before Facing First Ball Against South Africa U-19

Indian youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi added another world record to his name during the first youth ODI against South Africa.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi World Record
File Photo: Vaibhav Suryavanshi (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : January 3, 2026 at 3:48 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Indian youngster Viabhav Suryavanshi inked another world record during the first youth ODI between India Under-19 and South Africa Under-19 at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni. The 14-year-old set a world record, surpassing a Pakistan cricketer while captaining the national side at any level.

Suryavanshi was named captain of the team as both regular captain Ayush Mhatre and vice-captain Vihaan Malhotra missed out due to injuries. The duo is expected to return to the squad for the Under-19 World Cup, and so Suryvanshi is playing as a stand-in captain for now.

Suryavanshi surpasses Shehzad Ahmed

The Indian teenager inked a world record, becoming the youngest-ever player to lead a team in a youth ODI. He is also the first player across the globe to lead his side in an international U19 game in any format before completing the age of 16.

Pakistan star Ahmed Shehzad held the record previously, captaining Pakistan’s U-19 team against Australia in Brisbane in 2007. The list also includes

PlayerAge (at youngest instance of them leading their U19 national team in a youth ODI)OpponentVenueYears
Vaibhav Suryavanshi14 Years, 282 DaysSouth AfricaBenoni2025
Ahmed Shehzad15 Years, 141 DaysAustraliaBrisbane2007
Mehidy Hasan Miraz15 Years, 284 DaysPakistanLoughborough2013
Farhan Zakhil15 Years, 302 DaysSouth AfricaThiruvananthapuram2019
Ambitious Muduma15 Years, 351 DaysSouth AfricaHarare2025

JL McPhee (Australia), DR Madena (Sri Lanka), DLT Mills (New Zealand), NS Richards (Canada), JJ Tau (Papua New Guinea), D Viljoen (Namibia), and J West (Ireland) have also led the youth teams but their age was not recorded at the time of captaincy.

Suryavanshi’s achievements

He is also the youngest player to lead the team in any format of international cricket at the U19 level. Pakistan's Saad Baig is the youngest to lead the country in a youth Test (16 years, 3 days) and youth T20Is (16 years, 215 days).

The previous youngest player to lead India in a youth ODI was Abhishek Sharma. He captained the junior side at age 16 years, 105 days against South Africa in 2016. Tanmay Srivastava, Aryan Jurel, and Parthiv Patel are the only other players to captain the Indian side before turning 17 in any format.

Vaibhav has broken multiple records, including being the player with the most sixes in Youth ODIs. Also, he became the youngest centurion in both Test and ODI cricket at the U19 level. Vaibhav currently plays for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

TAGGED:

VAIBHAV SURYAVANSHI CRICKET CAREER
IND U19 VS SA U19
INDIAN CRICKET YOUTH ODI
CRICKET RECORDS
VAIBHAV SURYAVNASHI WORLD RECORD

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.