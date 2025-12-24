ETV Bharat / sports

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Breaks 39-Year-Old World Record; Bihar Shatters Record Books

Hyderabad: Swashbuckling Rajasthan Royals batter, Vaibhav Suryavnashi, played another impressive knock in the List A cricket on Wednesday, December 24, while playing for Bihar against Arunachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26. The left-handed batter etched a new world record, becoming the youngest batter to score a century in List A cricket. He smashed a ton at the age of 14 years and 272 days with a knock of 190 runs from just 84 deliveries laced with 16 sixes.

Also, the fixture witnessed Bihar breaking multiple records.

Suryavanshi breaks 39-year-old world record

The young batter from Bihar surpassed Zahoor Elahi’s record of being the youngest batter to score a hundred in List A cricket. Pakistan’s Zahoor was 15 years and 209 days old when he made the record while playing for Pakistan Automobiles against Railways in the Wills Cup in 1986. However, Vaibhav has now toppled him by achieving the feat at the age of 14 years and 272 days.

The youngest Indian before Vaibhav Suryavanshi to smash a List A ton was Ambati Rayudu, who scored a hundred at the age of 16 years and 107 days versus Goa in 2002.

There were two other centurions in the match as well. Wicketkeeper-batter Ayush Loharuka played a knock of 116 runs from 56 deliveries, while captain Sakibul Gani played a knock of an unbeaten 128 runs.