Vaibhav Suryavanshi Breaks 39-Year-Old World Record; Bihar Shatters Record Books
Vaibhav Suryavanshi played a brilliant knock of 190 runs while playing for Bihar against Arunachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Published : December 24, 2025 at 1:04 PM IST
Hyderabad: Swashbuckling Rajasthan Royals batter, Vaibhav Suryavnashi, played another impressive knock in the List A cricket on Wednesday, December 24, while playing for Bihar against Arunachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26. The left-handed batter etched a new world record, becoming the youngest batter to score a century in List A cricket. He smashed a ton at the age of 14 years and 272 days with a knock of 190 runs from just 84 deliveries laced with 16 sixes.
Also, the fixture witnessed Bihar breaking multiple records.
Suryavanshi breaks 39-year-old world record
The young batter from Bihar surpassed Zahoor Elahi’s record of being the youngest batter to score a hundred in List A cricket. Pakistan’s Zahoor was 15 years and 209 days old when he made the record while playing for Pakistan Automobiles against Railways in the Wills Cup in 1986. However, Vaibhav has now toppled him by achieving the feat at the age of 14 years and 272 days.
🚨 HISTORY WRITTEN BY 14 YEAR OLD. 🚨— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 24, 2025
- Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed 190 (84) with 16 fours and 15 sixes in Vijay Hazare Trophy. 🤯
⚠️ Suryavanshi became the youngest ever to score a hundred in List A cricket. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/J2OIPH9qpv
The youngest Indian before Vaibhav Suryavanshi to smash a List A ton was Ambati Rayudu, who scored a hundred at the age of 16 years and 107 days versus Goa in 2002.
There were two other centurions in the match as well. Wicketkeeper-batter Ayush Loharuka played a knock of 116 runs from 56 deliveries, while captain Sakibul Gani played a knock of an unbeaten 128 runs.
Thanks to three centuries, Bihar posted a total of 500-plus in their innings.
Highest List A total by Bihar
Bihar amassed the highest total in List A cricket, posting 574/6 on the scoreboard. They surpassed the previous total of 506/2 by Tamil Nadu against Arunachal Pradesh in 2022.
1 - 574/6 by Bihar against Arunachal Pradesh in 2025
2 - 506/2 by Tamil Nadu against Arunachal Pradesh in 2022
3 - 498/4 by England against the Netherlands in 2022
4 - 496/4 by Surrey against Gloucs in 2007
5 - 481/6 by England against Australia in 2018