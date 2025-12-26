ETV Bharat / sports

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Honoured With Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar By President Droupadi Murmu

Hyderabad: Teenage cricket sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi was honoured on Friday with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The 14-year-old has been making waves in the cricket world with remarkable performances in recent times. The 14-year-old was honoured with India’s highest civilian award for children (aged 5–18), awarding him for his achievements, including sports, bravery, innovation, social science, services and culture.

He was awarded with 19 other youngsters whose achievements were celebrated at the ceremony.

His presence at the ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan means that he missed the clash against Manipur. The youngster missed the contest after scoring a crucial 190-run knock against Arunachal Pradesh in the first match.