Vaibhav Suryavanshi Honoured With Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar By President Droupadi Murmu
Young Indian cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi was honoured with the highest civilian award for children (aged 5–18) on Friday.
Published : December 26, 2025 at 2:28 PM IST
Hyderabad: Teenage cricket sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi was honoured on Friday with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The 14-year-old has been making waves in the cricket world with remarkable performances in recent times. The 14-year-old was honoured with India’s highest civilian award for children (aged 5–18), awarding him for his achievements, including sports, bravery, innovation, social science, services and culture.
He was awarded with 19 other youngsters whose achievements were celebrated at the ceremony.
Congratulations to our explosive young batter, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, on being conferred the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar by the Honourable President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmuji.@rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/icMEcKK9Zu— BCCI (@BCCI) December 26, 2025
His presence at the ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan means that he missed the clash against Manipur. The youngster missed the contest after scoring a crucial 190-run knock against Arunachal Pradesh in the first match.
“Your achievements inspire the entire country. Every child honoured today is equally important and valued. It is because of such gifted children that India continues to shine on the global stage,” she added.
She mentioned in her speech that every awardee has made a remarkable contribution in their respective field, crediting their parents and family for the continuous support.
VAIBHAV SURYAVANSHI - He is achieving Greatness at the age of 14 😍— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 26, 2025
- He has awarded Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puruskar. 🏅 pic.twitter.com/1X2JZVDHs8
The young Indian opener is likely to miss the remainder of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, considering the scheduling of the Under-19 World Cup, which is to be held next year in Zimbabwe. He is likely to link up with the Indian U-19 squad and travel to Zimbabwe as the contingent prepares for the upcoming World Cup, which will begin on January 15 next year.
Earlier this week, Suryavnashi played an impressive knock of 190 runs from 84 deliveries against Arunchal Pradesh with the help of 16 boundaries and 15 sixes. He played a key role in Bihar, posting a total of 574/6 from 50 overs. The left-handed batter completed his century in just 36 deliveries, becoming the youngest centurion in List A cricket.