ETV Bharat / sports

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Younger Brother Aashirwad Scored His First Century Of His Career

Samastipur: After Team India's young sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, his younger brother Aashirwad Suryavanshi is now making headlines. 10-year-old Aashirwad smashed the first century of his career in a local practice match played in Samastipur. Playing for Cricket Academy Tajpur, he scored 103 runs off 87 balls.

Aashirwad hits first career century

Aashirwad Sooryavanshi hit 20 fours and one six during his innings. His elder brother, Ujjwal Suryavanshi, shared the photo and scorecard of the right-handed batsman's century on social media.

103 runs off 87 balls at the age of 10

Aashirwad Sooryavanshi played an explosive innings of 103 runs off 87 balls—featuring 20 fours and a six—at a strike rate of 118.39. He hit boundaries and sixes all around the ground. His innings came to an end when he was caught by Ayush Singh off the bowling of Prashant Raj.