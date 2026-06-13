Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Younger Brother Aashirwad Scored His First Century Of His Career
Vaibhav Suryavanshi's younger brother, Aashirwad, has wreaked havoc on bowlers at the age of 10. He scored his first century of his career.
Published : June 13, 2026 at 4:19 PM IST|
Updated : June 13, 2026 at 4:35 PM IST
Samastipur: After Team India's young sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, his younger brother Aashirwad Suryavanshi is now making headlines. 10-year-old Aashirwad smashed the first century of his career in a local practice match played in Samastipur. Playing for Cricket Academy Tajpur, he scored 103 runs off 87 balls.
Aashirwad hits first career century
Aashirwad Sooryavanshi hit 20 fours and one six during his innings. His elder brother, Ujjwal Suryavanshi, shared the photo and scorecard of the right-handed batsman's century on social media.
103 runs off 87 balls at the age of 10
Aashirwad Sooryavanshi played an explosive innings of 103 runs off 87 balls—featuring 20 fours and a six—at a strike rate of 118.39. He hit boundaries and sixes all around the ground. His innings came to an end when he was caught by Ayush Singh off the bowling of Prashant Raj.
Bless my younger son
His father, Sanjeev Sooryavanshi, also appeared delighted with Aashirwad's maiden century. He wrote, "Aashirwad Suryavanshi scored his first century in a practice match today. I request you all to continue showering your love and blessings upon Aashirwad as well."
Speaking about Aashirwad, his father Sanjeev added that he aims to mould Aashirwad into an excellent cricketer, just like Vaibhav, over the next two years.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi is the middle of three brothers. His elder brother is Ujjwal Suryavanshi, while Aashirwad Suryavanshi is the youngest. Aashirwad is also undergoing cricket training. Like his elder brother Vaibhav, Aashirwad is known for his attacking style of batting.
Ashirwad's brother reacts to the century
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is currently playing for India A in the tri-series involving Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A. He shared an Instagram story congratulating his brother on the latest accomplishment.