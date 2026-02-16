ETV Bharat / sports

Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Skipped The 10th Board Exam? School Reveals Reason

Hyderabad: Explosive Bihar batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will skip the 10th CBSE board exam this time around. The school management has confirmed his absence from the exam. Earlier, there was a discussion that Vaibhav would sit for the 10th exam, but now the school principal has confirmed that the youngster will not appear for exams. However, it is now said that he will skip the exams due to the training camp and match schedule.

Vaibhav was given his hall ticket for the exam as well, but the director of the school stated that he was unable to participate due to a busy schedule.

"Vaibhav's exam form had been filled out and his admit card had been issued. The board had designated the exam center at Poddar International School in the city. After speaking with Vaibhav's father, Sanjeev Suryavanshi, it was decided that due to his busy schedule, he would not be able to appear for the exam this year. Currently, Vaibhav is completely focused on cricket and preparing for upcoming tournaments,” A.K.Pintu, Director of Modesty School.

His father, Sanjeev Suryavanshi, also stated that the teenager is currently busy in training.

“Right now Vaibhav's entire focus is on cricket; he is busy training, and he will not appear for the exams starting from February 17. He will appear for the board exams next year,” he added.