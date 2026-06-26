Explained: Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Will Use A Separate Dressing Room During England And Ireland T20s?
Vaibhav Sooryavanshii will have to use a separate dressing room from the rest of the Indian team due to a British rule.
Published : June 26, 2026 at 12:20 PM IST
Hyderabad: The emerging sensation in Indian cricket, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is yet to make his international debut. But, even before playing his maiden international fixture, he has been in the headlines ahead of the tours of Ireland and England. The reason for this is not his cricketing performance but a unique law in the United Kingdom. Under this law, he has to use a separate dressing room from the rest of the Indian team.
Why does Sooryavnashi have to use a separate dressing room?
Vaibhav, who is just 15 years old, has been selected in the Indian team for the upcoming T20 series against Ireland and England. If he gets the chance to make his debut, he will become the youngest player to play international cricket for the Indian team, breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record of making an international debut at the age of 16 years and 205 days. However, he will have to undergo a special procedure before stepping on the field.
Teenaged opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is all set to have a different dressing room for the two-match T20I series in Ireland, after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said he will be required to use a similar arrangement for the five-match T20I series in July.— IANS (@ians_india) June 24, 2026
" the indian… pic.twitter.com/4TfV2rkjaY
According to the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) 'Safeguarding Policy', players under the age of 16 are not allowed to share dressing rooms and shower facilities with senior players. Since Vaibhav is only 15 years old, he will not be allowed to use the changing rooms with the senior Indian team players.
This means that Vaibhav Suryavanshi will be involved in team meetings, practice sessions and match preparations along with Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson and other senior players, but he will be given a separate room for facilities like changing clothes and showering. According to the report, he can use the main dressing room if needed, but only when there are no other players present.
🚨 UNIQUE ENGLAND RULE FOR VAIBHAV SOORYAVANSHI— Mohit Bohra (@mohitsharma1910) June 24, 2026
India sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will have a separate changing room during the England tour.
The reason? " strict child-protection regulations in england do not allow players under 16 to share adult changing facilities."… pic.twitter.com/L4olGd1VUG
In Britain, this rule is not limited to cricket. It is strictly enforced in many sports. Earlier, English football club Arsenal also had to arrange separate changing rooms for its youth players Ethan Ninery and Max Dauman, because both were part of the senior team when they were under 16.
Cricket Ireland confirms India give three separate dressing rooms
According to a report by the news agency IANS. Cricket Ireland has confirmed that the Indian team has been provided with three separate dressing rooms.
"The Indian team has been given three separate rooms in the pavilion, and safeguarding laws have been advised. We'll check all obligations have been met, but the BCCI will manage things in accordance with UK law. Our procedures and policies are in line with best practice in the UK," a Cricket Ireland spokesperson told IANS.