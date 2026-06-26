ETV Bharat / sports

Explained: Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Will Use A Separate Dressing Room During England And Ireland T20s?

Hyderabad: The emerging sensation in Indian cricket, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is yet to make his international debut. But, even before playing his maiden international fixture, he has been in the headlines ahead of the tours of Ireland and England. The reason for this is not his cricketing performance but a unique law in the United Kingdom. Under this law, he has to use a separate dressing room from the rest of the Indian team.

Why does Sooryavnashi have to use a separate dressing room?

Vaibhav, who is just 15 years old, has been selected in the Indian team for the upcoming T20 series against Ireland and England. If he gets the chance to make his debut, he will become the youngest player to play international cricket for the Indian team, breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record of making an international debut at the age of 16 years and 205 days. However, he will have to undergo a special procedure before stepping on the field.

According to the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) 'Safeguarding Policy', players under the age of 16 are not allowed to share dressing rooms and shower facilities with senior players. Since Vaibhav is only 15 years old, he will not be allowed to use the changing rooms with the senior Indian team players.