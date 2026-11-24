Asia Cup Rising Stars: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Scripts World Record With 52-Ball Double Ton
The Indian opener played a swashbuckling innings, surpassing AB De Villiers in terms of the fastest List A hundred.
Published : November 24, 2026 at 4:45 PM IST
Indian opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi etched his name in the record books once again, shattering multiple records en route to his 204 runs from just 53 deliveries. The left-handed opener played a whirlwind knock for India A against UAE in the Asia Cup Rising Stars. He first scored the fastest List A hundred, followed it up with the fastest List A 150 and then capped off his glorious knock with a 52-ball double hundred. Also, he inked a record for scoring the most sixes in a List A innings.
He scored an explosive hundred in the Asia Cup Rising Stars clash between India A and UAE. He surpassed Jake Fraser-McGurk in the list of batters scoring the fastest List A hundred to take the top-scoring century in 28 deliveries. During his hundred, Sooryavanshi smashed as many as 14 sixes and four boundaries.
50 (16) ➡️ 100 (28) ➡️ 150 (40) 🤯 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks his own record for the fastest List A 150 🫡👏 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/6Vwvc5BnWQ #TeamIndia | #RisingStarsAsiaCup | #INDAvUAE https://t.co/Ge2TIOJvmM— BCCI (@BCCI) November 24, 2026
Fastest List A centuries
- 28 balls: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi - India A vs UAE (2026)
- 29 balls: Jake Fraser-McGurk (125) — South Australia vs. Tasmania (2023–24)
- 31 balls: AB de Villiers (149) — South Africa vs. West Indies (2014–15) (fastest ODI century)
- 32 balls: Sakibul Gani (128*) — Bihar vs. Arunachal Pradesh (2025–26)
- 33 balls: Ishan Kishan (125) — Jharkhand vs. Karnataka (2025–26)
- 35 balls: Anmolpreet Singh (115*) — Punjab vs. Arunachal Pradesh (2024–25)
Soon, he went one step further and also made the fastest 150 in List A cricket, completing it in just 40 deliveries.
Fastest 150 in List A
|Balls
|Player
|Match / Teams
|Venue
|Season / Year
|40
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|India A vs UAE (Asia Cup Rising Stars)
|Doha, Qatar
|2026
|59
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|Bihar vs Arunachal Pradesh (Vijay Hazare Trophy)
|Ranchi
|2025–26
|64
|AB de Villiers
|South Africa vs West Indies (ODI)
|Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
|2014/15
|65
|Jos Buttler
|England vs Netherlands (ODI)
|VRA Ground, Amstelveen
|2022
|76
|Jos Buttler
|England vs West Indies (ODI)
|St George's
|2018/19
India A are chasing a target of 250, and Sooryavanshi started playing his knock like a T20 match, smashing big hits right from the start. The opening duo of him and Abhishek Sharma provided the team with an opening stand of 68 runs from just 21 deliveries. Sooryavanshi first completed his fifty in just 16 deliveries and then marched to the century milestone in the next 12 deliveries.
The youngster didn't stop there and went on to score a double hundred with his destructive batting.
2️⃣8️⃣-ball HUNDRED 💯 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with the fastest century ever in List A cricket 👏 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/6Vwvc5BnWQ #TeamIndia | #RisingStarsAsiaCup | #INDAvUAE https://t.co/PH0gz2Ylci— BCCI (@BCCI) November 24, 2026
Fastest double hundred in List A cricket
- 52 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India A vs UAE 2026
- 103 Chad Bowes Canterbury vs Otago Christchurch 2024
- 114 N Jagadeesan TN vs Arunachal Bengaluru 2022
- 114 Harry Brook England vs SL Rawalpindi 2026
Most sixes in a List A one-day innings
- 28 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India A vs UAE 2026
- 23 D'Arcy Short Western Aus vs Queensland Sydney 2018
- 21 Bevon Jacobs Auckland vs Otago Auckland 2026
UAE posts 249/8 on the scoreboard
In the first innings, former India Under-19 cricketer Harpeet Singh Bhatia smashed a century to take the UAE to a decent total. The former Punjab Kings batter played a knock of 130 runs from 144 balls, laced with 12 sixes and four boundaries. Skipper Basil Hameed was the second-highest run-scorer with an unbeaten 36 runs from 36 deliveries.
Moment 150 (40)* by bihar ka laal Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 150 in 40 balls what should I say 😭 https://t.co/fv6iGzCYQ1— BackToLobby (@_backtolobby) November 24, 2026
Arshad Khan picked four wickets for the Indian team, while Harshit Rana, Suryansh Shedge, Harsh Dubey and Shahbaz Ahmed picked one wicket each.
India win fixture in 14.2 overs
Thanks to an impressive knock of 204 runs from just 53 deliveries, India A won the match in just 14.2 overs. Rinku Singh was unbeaten on 27 runs, while Kumar Kushagra had just stepped in at the crease to take the team over the finish line.