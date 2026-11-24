ETV Bharat / sports

Asia Cup Rising Stars: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Scripts World Record With 52-Ball Double Ton

File Photo: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ( IANS )

Indian opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi etched his name in the record books once again, shattering multiple records en route to his 204 runs from just 53 deliveries. The left-handed opener played a whirlwind knock for India A against UAE in the Asia Cup Rising Stars. He first scored the fastest List A hundred, followed it up with the fastest List A 150 and then capped off his glorious knock with a 52-ball double hundred. Also, he inked a record for scoring the most sixes in a List A innings.

He scored an explosive hundred in the Asia Cup Rising Stars clash between India A and UAE. He surpassed Jake Fraser-McGurk in the list of batters scoring the fastest List A hundred to take the top-scoring century in 28 deliveries. During his hundred, Sooryavanshi smashed as many as 14 sixes and four boundaries.

Fastest List A centuries 28 balls: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi - India A vs UAE (2026)

29 balls: Jake Fraser-McGurk (125) — South Australia vs. Tasmania (2023–24)

31 balls: AB de Villiers (149) — South Africa vs. West Indies (2014–15) (fastest ODI century)

32 balls: Sakibul Gani (128*) — Bihar vs. Arunachal Pradesh (2025–26)

33 balls: Ishan Kishan (125) — Jharkhand vs. Karnataka (2025–26)

35 balls: Anmolpreet Singh (115*) — Punjab vs. Arunachal Pradesh (2024–25) Soon, he went one step further and also made the fastest 150 in List A cricket, completing it in just 40 deliveries. Fastest 150 in List A Balls Player Match / Teams Venue Season / Year 40 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India A vs UAE (Asia Cup Rising Stars) Doha, Qatar 2026 59 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Bihar vs Arunachal Pradesh (Vijay Hazare Trophy) Ranchi 2025–26 64 AB de Villiers South Africa vs West Indies (ODI) Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 2014/15 65 Jos Buttler England vs Netherlands (ODI) VRA Ground, Amstelveen 2022 76 Jos Buttler England vs West Indies (ODI) St George's 2018/19 India A are chasing a target of 250, and Sooryavanshi started playing his knock like a T20 match, smashing big hits right from the start. The opening duo of him and Abhishek Sharma provided the team with an opening stand of 68 runs from just 21 deliveries. Sooryavanshi first completed his fifty in just 16 deliveries and then marched to the century milestone in the next 12 deliveries. The youngster didn't stop there and went on to score a double hundred with his destructive batting.