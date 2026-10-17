ETV Bharat / sports

Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play In 5th T20I? Young Indian Opener Posts Cryptic Message Ahead Of Bengaluru Fixture

File photo: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ( IANS )

Hyderabad: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been warming the bench throughout the India vs West Indies T20I series as the Men in Blue opted for the opening combination of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma in the four T20Is. After being benched in the first four matches, India’s young sensation has come up with a two-word cryptic post.

The series is levelled at 2-2 currently, and the fifth fixture of the series in Bengaluru will decide the result of the series. He wrote "still believing", which seemed to show that he is hopeful of getting a place in the playing XI.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has stated that dropping either Samson or Abhishek to accommodate Sooryavanshi would be unfair. He also referred to Smason’s ability, giving an example of his performance in the T20 World Cup 2026. "I think Samson showed what he is capable of. Someone doesn't become Player Of The Tournament in the World Cup without having talent, so he has done enough. Obviously, it was tough- probably the toughest decision I have taken in my coaching career- to leave him out of that England series because of the way he had performed before that," said Gambhir.