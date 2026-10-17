Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play In 5th T20I? Young Indian Opener Posts Cryptic Message Ahead Of Bengaluru Fixture
India’s teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has shared a cryptic message after being benched for the first four T20Is.
Published : October 17, 2026 at 2:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been warming the bench throughout the India vs West Indies T20I series as the Men in Blue opted for the opening combination of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma in the four T20Is. After being benched in the first four matches, India’s young sensation has come up with a two-word cryptic post.
The series is levelled at 2-2 currently, and the fifth fixture of the series in Bengaluru will decide the result of the series. He wrote "still believing", which seemed to show that he is hopeful of getting a place in the playing XI.
India head coach Gautam Gambhir has stated that dropping either Samson or Abhishek to accommodate Sooryavanshi would be unfair. He also referred to Smason’s ability, giving an example of his performance in the T20 World Cup 2026.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi posted this on his Instagram story. No Vaibhav for 5th T20i vs WI https://t.co/XO9D6nuPw5— Blazee (@Im_Blazee3) October 16, 2026
"I think Samson showed what he is capable of. Someone doesn't become Player Of The Tournament in the World Cup without having talent, so he has done enough. Obviously, it was tough- probably the toughest decision I have taken in my coaching career- to leave him out of that England series because of the way he had performed before that," said Gambhir.
Gambhir has also made it clear that Sooryavanshi has to wait for his chance.
From Vaibhav's point of view, it is again a very clear conversation that he has to wait for his opportunity. We know the kind of talent he has. We know what he can do. But again, someone who has done extremely well over a period of years obviously will always be ahead of someone who has got into the team. Whenever he gets that chance, you will get a longer run as well," he explained.
HEARTBREAKING INSTA STORY OF SOORYAVANSHI 💔💔 - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Posted Latest Insta Story in which he expressed that how much Desperately he wants Chance to Perform in 5th and Final T20 Against West Indies Tommorow✅ #INDvsWI— The Cricket Khabri (@TheCricKhabri) October 16, 2026
Sooryavanshi was part of the playing XI in the Asian Games 2026 as India went with one less bowling option. However, they reshuffled the team in the West Indies series, and the 15-year-old is now sitting on the bench.
Sooryavanshi has played eight T20Is for India so far, accumulating 246 runs with a strike rate of 186 and an average of 30.75. He has also scored two fifties.