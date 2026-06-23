ETV Bharat / sports

Watch: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Gets Emotional After Recieving India Jersey For First Time

Hyderabad: After making waves in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is all set to make his potential debut for the India senior team in the T20I series against Ireland. The first match of the series will start on Friday. It was a special moment for the 15-year-old as the BCCI officially handed him the Indian jersey for the first time on Tuesday.

BCCI have uploaded a video on their social media handle where Sooryavanshi is wearing the India blue jersey and is struggling to hide his emotions. In the video uploaded on social media, he was seen completely overwhelmed as his cricketing journey reached a historic milestone after putting in hard yards in the domestic circuit.

“Words cannot explain it. The reason I picked up a bat from day one and went to the cricket ground for practice, today that dream was fulfilled. The biggest step towards that journey was completed today. I truly cannot put this feeling into words. I felt like a dream,” Sooryavanshi said in a video uploaded by the governing body of the sport.