Watch: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Gets Emotional After Recieving India Jersey For First Time
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is all set to make his potential debut in the T20I series against Ireland.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 5:15 PM IST
Hyderabad: After making waves in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is all set to make his potential debut for the India senior team in the T20I series against Ireland. The first match of the series will start on Friday. It was a special moment for the 15-year-old as the BCCI officially handed him the Indian jersey for the first time on Tuesday.
BCCI have uploaded a video on their social media handle where Sooryavanshi is wearing the India blue jersey and is struggling to hide his emotions. In the video uploaded on social media, he was seen completely overwhelmed as his cricketing journey reached a historic milestone after putting in hard yards in the domestic circuit.
Ladies & Gentlemen— BCCI (@BCCI) June 23, 2026
The moment the nation has been waiting for has arrived!
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in #TeamIndia jersey. Witness this incredibly special moment ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sUUytFMPVw
“Words cannot explain it. The reason I picked up a bat from day one and went to the cricket ground for practice, today that dream was fulfilled. The biggest step towards that journey was completed today. I truly cannot put this feeling into words. I felt like a dream,” Sooryavanshi said in a video uploaded by the governing body of the sport.
“The moment I saw that T-shirt, I couldn’t stop smiling. Sometimes, something happens that you never even imagined could happen. And when it finally does, you don’t know how to react. That was exactly how I felt,” he added.
The BCCI video also included a moment when the team throwdown specialist Raghu knocked on his door to hand over the box. The young Indian cricketer touched his feet upon receiving the jersey box and stared at it for a long time.
Sooryavanshi has been rewarded with a spot in the Indian team after scoring 776 runs and also became the youngest Orange Cap winner. He also reached close to breaking the record of scoring the fastest century in IPL.
If Sooryavanshi makes his debut, then he can become the youngest cricketer to represent India, going past Sachin Tendulkar’s record of making his India debut at the age of 16 years and 205 days in the Test match against Pakistan.