ETV Bharat / sports

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Becomes Youngest Player To Represent India; Breaks Tendulkar's Record

The youngster broke Tendulkar’s feat at the age of 15 years and 99 days. Tendulkar made his India debut at the age of 16 years and 205 days in 1989. His India call-up was coming many days after he gave a sensational performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

He was named in the Indian team for their second T20 International against England.

Hyderabad: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record even before playing his first ball in international cricket. As soon as he received his India cap, the youngster broke Tendulkar’s 36-year-old record by featuring in the playing XI. He became the youngest player to play for India’s senior men’s squad.

Also, he surpassed Washington Sundar, becoming the youngest debutant for India in T20 cricket. He made his debut for the national side in the shortest format at the age of 18 years and 80 days against Sri Lanka in 2017. Rishabh Pant made his T20I debut at the age of 19 years and 120 days against England in 2017.

Also, he became the youngest batter to make an international debut for a full-member nation. Previously, Joshua Little of Ireland made his debut at the age of 16 years and 309 days.

Sooryavanshi’s India call-up

As India took on England in the second clash of the T20I series, all eyes were on the young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. After making waves recently with a blockbuster season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, his India debut was on the horizon. The left-hander had racked up 776 runs from 16 innings with a staggering strike rate of 237. He also smacked 72 sixes, setting a new record for hitting the most sixes in an IPL season.

The youngster also carried forward his form in the India tri-series in Sri Lanka. In the one-day final against Sri Lanka A in Dambulla, he smashed 94 runs from just 29 deliveries and showcased that he is one of the brightest young talents in the game.

Sooryavnashi had expressed his joy after getting an India call-up in a video shared by the BCCI. "Words cannot explain it. The reason I picked up the bat from day one and went to the ground for practice: that dream is fulfilled now. The biggest step in that journey was completed today. I truly cannot put this feeling into words," he said in a video shared by the BCCI