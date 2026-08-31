Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Becomes Youngest Cricketer To Score Half-Century In Duleep Trophy
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played a knock of 92 runs during the East Zone vs Central Zone match in the Duleep Trophy.
Published : August 31, 2026 at 2:59 PM IST
Hyderabad: Young Indian cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has added another feather to his cap with a knock of 92 runs in the Duleep Trophy. With his knock, he became the youngest batter to score a fifty in the Duleep Trophy.
The 15-year-old scripted the record during East Zone’s Duleep Trophy 2026 semi-final against Central Zone. He reached fifty in just 42 deliveries with a six. Sooryavanshi eventually scored an impressive knock of 92 runs from 81 deliveries. He remained just eight runs short of scoring a century for the East Zone.
The century partnership between Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhimanyu Easwaran. pic.twitter.com/DeRCSvvgkb— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 31, 2026
At an age of 15 years and 175 days, Sooryavanshi became the youngest batter with a half-century in the Duleep Trophy. He surpassed Laxman Singh, who was 16 years and 23 days old when he reached the milestone in 1969.
He has also overtaken Piyush Chawla, who was 16 years and 307 days old when he scored a half-century in the Duleep Trophy in 2025.
2⃣ in 2⃣— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) August 31, 2026
Harsh Dubey finally provides the breakthroughs Central Zone desperately needed 👌#DuleepTrophy | #CZvEZ
Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/kyExeix2VY pic.twitter.com/XnLgwPgsvD
Notably, Sooryavanshi was the stand-in captain for 20 overs after Ishan Kishan had left the field due to an injury. Also, his captaincy span included a successful review where the umpire decision as overturned after the batter was adjudged not out.
Central Zone all out on 266
Earlier in the match, East Zone made a strong start after captain Ishan Kishan won the toss and chose to field. Mukesh Kumar and Abhijit Sarkar picked three wickets each while Mohammed Shami and off-spinner Md Kounain Quraishi took two wickets each. Thus, East Zone bundled out Central Zone for 266 in 80.1 overs.
Rinku Singh was the top run-scorer with 60 runs from 88 deliveries. Juyal made a contribution of 46 runs.
East Zone were 255/7 in response at the time of writing. The opening duo of Abhimanyu Easwaran and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi formed an opening partnership of 161. Easwaran scored 69 runs from 106 deliveries while the latter scored 92 runs from 81 deliveries. However, the other batters were unable to contribute much to the team total.