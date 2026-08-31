ETV Bharat / sports

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Becomes Youngest Cricketer To Score Half-Century In Duleep Trophy

Hyderabad: Young Indian cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has added another feather to his cap with a knock of 92 runs in the Duleep Trophy. With his knock, he became the youngest batter to score a fifty in the Duleep Trophy.

The 15-year-old scripted the record during East Zone’s Duleep Trophy 2026 semi-final against Central Zone. He reached fifty in just 42 deliveries with a six. Sooryavanshi eventually scored an impressive knock of 92 runs from 81 deliveries. He remained just eight runs short of scoring a century for the East Zone.

At an age of 15 years and 175 days, Sooryavanshi became the youngest batter with a half-century in the Duleep Trophy. He surpassed Laxman Singh, who was 16 years and 23 days old when he reached the milestone in 1969.

He has also overtaken Piyush Chawla, who was 16 years and 307 days old when he scored a half-century in the Duleep Trophy in 2025.