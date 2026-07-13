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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Makes Wimbledon Debut, Attends Men’s Singles Final

Wimbledon hosted a rare tennis-cricket crossover during the men’s singles final of the ongoing edition.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi wimbledon debut
Vaibhav Sooryavnashi attend Wimbledon (Sooryavanshi 'X' handle screen grab)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : July 13, 2026 at 11:31 AM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Indian cricket's teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made his first visit to Wimbledon on Sunday. The Indian cricketer attended the match along with Yuvraj Singh, Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson as the 15-year-old attended the event at the Centre Court.

Vaibhav had a breakthrough year in cricket with a sensational IPL season and also getting India A debut. The teenage cricketer spoke about the experience of watching Wimbledon.

"I'm here to watch the final match and see what the experience is like, watching live and observing how players perform in the finals. It should be a great experience," Vaibhav said on JioStar.

Sooryavnashi names his idol

The young cricketer revealed that he has been following tennis for the last four to five years. He further added that Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are the players he admires most.

"I used to watch Nadal and Djokovic a lot. I really like Djokovic, but those were the two players I followed the most," he said.

"I've really liked Sinner, the way he has dominated throughout the tournament. Hopefully, he wins today. "I didn't really plan anything specific. I just put on what I could find quickly. Abhishek helped arrange it, and here I am," he added.

Cricket’s presence at Wimbledon

Vaibhav added to the strong Indian cricketer presence at the All England Club this year. Earlier, Indian skipper Shubman Gill and legend Sachin Tendulkar attended the men’s singles semi-final from the iconic Royal Box.

On Sunday, Vaibhav was present for the final along with Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. The Indian T20I side recently suffered a 4-0 series loss in the five-match series against England.

At the age of 15, Vaibhav is growing his stature in international cricket. Recently, he had a breakthrough season in the Indian Premier League (IPL), scoring 776 runs at an astonishing 237.30 strike rate and won the Orange Cap given to the cricketer with most runs.

TAGGED:

WIMBLEDON MENS SINGLES FINAL
WIMBLEDON 2026
TENNIS CRICKET CROSSOVER
SOORYAVANSHI WIMBLEDON DEBUT

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