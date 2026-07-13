Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Makes Wimbledon Debut, Attends Men’s Singles Final
Wimbledon hosted a rare tennis-cricket crossover during the men’s singles final of the ongoing edition.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 11:31 AM IST
Hyderabad: Indian cricket's teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made his first visit to Wimbledon on Sunday. The Indian cricketer attended the match along with Yuvraj Singh, Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson as the 15-year-old attended the event at the Centre Court.
Vaibhav had a breakthrough year in cricket with a sensational IPL season and also getting India A debut. The teenage cricketer spoke about the experience of watching Wimbledon.
"I'm here to watch the final match and see what the experience is like, watching live and observing how players perform in the finals. It should be a great experience," Vaibhav said on JioStar.
The young Indian cricket sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi steps into the iconic world of Wimbledon! 🎾🏏— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 12, 2026
From soaking in the electric atmosphere of the Championships to sharing his thoughts on tennis, Vaibhav opens up in this exclusive interview.#Wimbledon 2026 | LIVE NOW on… pic.twitter.com/LssvFh6eWI
Sooryavnashi names his idol
The young cricketer revealed that he has been following tennis for the last four to five years. He further added that Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are the players he admires most.
"I used to watch Nadal and Djokovic a lot. I really like Djokovic, but those were the two players I followed the most," he said.
"I've really liked Sinner, the way he has dominated throughout the tournament. Hopefully, he wins today. "I didn't really plan anything specific. I just put on what I could find quickly. Abhishek helped arrange it, and here I am," he added.
Yuvraj Singh, Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav experience the magic of Wimbledon, as Yuvraj shares his first meeting with the young star he fondly calls " boss baby" and reflects on how the next generation of indian cricket reminds him of tennis stars jannik sinner and alexander… pic.twitter.com/lJb1KIIcEI— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 12, 2026
Cricket’s presence at Wimbledon
Vaibhav added to the strong Indian cricketer presence at the All England Club this year. Earlier, Indian skipper Shubman Gill and legend Sachin Tendulkar attended the men’s singles semi-final from the iconic Royal Box.
On Sunday, Vaibhav was present for the final along with Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. The Indian T20I side recently suffered a 4-0 series loss in the five-match series against England.
At the age of 15, Vaibhav is growing his stature in international cricket. Recently, he had a breakthrough season in the Indian Premier League (IPL), scoring 776 runs at an astonishing 237.30 strike rate and won the Orange Cap given to the cricketer with most runs.