ETV Bharat / sports

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Makes Wimbledon Debut, Attends Men’s Singles Final

Hyderabad: Indian cricket's teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made his first visit to Wimbledon on Sunday. The Indian cricketer attended the match along with Yuvraj Singh, Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson as the 15-year-old attended the event at the Centre Court.

Vaibhav had a breakthrough year in cricket with a sensational IPL season and also getting India A debut. The teenage cricketer spoke about the experience of watching Wimbledon.

"I'm here to watch the final match and see what the experience is like, watching live and observing how players perform in the finals. It should be a great experience," Vaibhav said on JioStar.

Sooryavnashi names his idol

The young cricketer revealed that he has been following tennis for the last four to five years. He further added that Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are the players he admires most.