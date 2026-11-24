ETV Bharat / sports

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi And The Art Of Breaking Records

India A's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates after scoring a double century during the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday, November 24, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: 204 off 53 balls. Twenty-eight sixes. A double century that arrived even before the scoreboard could catch up. A target of 250 chased in 14.1 overs.

Fifty overs of cricket reduced to a brief afternoon’s entertainment. Somebody, please, check on what just happened to cricket!

Meanwhile, here’s a humble suggestion to the International Cricket Council (ICC). Given what we have just witnessed, perhaps it is time to introduce a new format. SIXES CRICKET!

No singles, no doubles, no tedious running between the wickets. Every delivery must clear the boundary. Just bat, ball, sixes and perhaps a

counselling helpline for bowlers!

Ridiculous? Of course. But then, until today’s Vaibhav Sooryavanshi show against the UAE, so would have been the idea of scoring 200 runs in 53 balls.

Not even 16, Sooryavanshi has done more than rewrite record books. He has given us a glimpse of a version of cricket we hadn’t quite imagined.

For viewers, delirium. For bowlers, nightmares. For statisticians, overtime. For commentators, a desperate search for fresh adjectives.

This was carnage, unapologetic. This was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Cricket’s alien, Jadoo!

There are innings that make history, and then there are innings that make history look hopelessly inadequate. What teenager Sooryavanshi unleashed is in a league of its own. It is outrageous, audacious, almost comical in its brutality. The kind of batting that leaves you staring at the television, wondering whether somebody has accidentally switched on a cricket video game.

A century in 28 balls. Then 150 in 50. Then a double century in 52 balls. Twenty-eight sixes!

India raced to 230 in 12 overs, with Sooryavanshi contributing 200 of those runs. And the grand finale? India chased down 250 in just 14.1 overs in a match scheduled for 50.

Fifty overs! The organisers had prepared for an entire day’s cricket. Sooryavanshi apparently had a prior engagement.

And then came the dropped catch when he was on 163. He smiled wryly. One could almost imagine him thinking: Never mind, gentlemen, let’s carry on. There are still a few more balls that need to be sent into the neighbourhood.