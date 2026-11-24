Vaibhav Sooryavanshi And The Art Of Breaking Records
Wonder kid Vaibha Sooryavanshi literally toyed with a listless UAE attack to etch his name in the record books in Doha
Published : November 24, 2026 at 7:34 PM IST
By Meenakshi Rao
New Delhi: 204 off 53 balls. Twenty-eight sixes. A double century that arrived even before the scoreboard could catch up. A target of 250 chased in 14.1 overs.
Fifty overs of cricket reduced to a brief afternoon’s entertainment. Somebody, please, check on what just happened to cricket!
Meanwhile, here’s a humble suggestion to the International Cricket Council (ICC). Given what we have just witnessed, perhaps it is time to introduce a new format. SIXES CRICKET!
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi knew he was about to treat us to something mindboggling 😌 #TeamIndia | #RisingStarsAsiaCup | #INDAvUAE https://t.co/ORIf7WDpy5— BCCI (@BCCI) November 24, 2026
No singles, no doubles, no tedious running between the wickets. Every delivery must clear the boundary. Just bat, ball, sixes and perhaps a
counselling helpline for bowlers!
Ridiculous? Of course. But then, until today’s Vaibhav Sooryavanshi show against the UAE, so would have been the idea of scoring 200 runs in 53 balls.
Not even 16, Sooryavanshi has done more than rewrite record books. He has given us a glimpse of a version of cricket we hadn’t quite imagined.
For viewers, delirium. For bowlers, nightmares. For statisticians, overtime. For commentators, a desperate search for fresh adjectives.
We've run out of adjectives! 😅 ONE WORD for this performance? ✍️👇 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/6Vwvc5BnWQ #TeamIndia | #RisingStarsAsiaCup | #INDAvUAE https://t.co/skUZCGJtFy— BCCI (@BCCI) November 24, 2026
This was carnage, unapologetic. This was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Cricket’s alien, Jadoo!
There are innings that make history, and then there are innings that make history look hopelessly inadequate. What teenager Sooryavanshi unleashed is in a league of its own. It is outrageous, audacious, almost comical in its brutality. The kind of batting that leaves you staring at the television, wondering whether somebody has accidentally switched on a cricket video game.
A century in 28 balls. Then 150 in 50. Then a double century in 52 balls. Twenty-eight sixes!
India raced to 230 in 12 overs, with Sooryavanshi contributing 200 of those runs. And the grand finale? India chased down 250 in just 14.1 overs in a match scheduled for 50.
Fifty overs! The organisers had prepared for an entire day’s cricket. Sooryavanshi apparently had a prior engagement.
And then came the dropped catch when he was on 163. He smiled wryly. One could almost imagine him thinking: Never mind, gentlemen, let’s carry on. There are still a few more balls that need to be sent into the neighbourhood.
Never in doubt! 🏅 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is the Player of the Match for an innings we will remember for a very long time! 👏🙌 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/6Vwvc5BnWQ #TeamIndia | #RisingStarsAsiaCup | #INDAvUAE https://t.co/TbYuy7mjam— BCCI (@BCCI) November 24, 2026
No panic, no frustration, no change of expression. Just an extraordinary young batter getting on with the business of dismantling a bowling attack. He eventually returned with 204 off 53 balls, India needing just seven runs to win. The bowlers were spared the indignity of completing their allocation. Small mercies!
But beneath the spectacular entertainment lies a serious question: Is Sooryavanshi challenging the very architecture of modern cricket?
For bowlers, he is an existential crisis. What do you bowl to someone who treats a good-length delivery as an invitation to clear the boundary? Where do you put your fielders when the ball seems to have an independent travel itinerary?
Pace off, short ball, yorker — every variation becomes a high-stakes gamble. The traditional contest between bat and ball
is being tilted dramatically, with the batter dictating terms and the bowler desperately searching for a way to survive the over.
The implications for the 50-over format are fascinating. T20 cricket has already transformed batting philosophy, but Sooryavanshi seems to be taking that revolution and putting it on fast-forward.
The conventional wisdom of assessing conditions, consolidating and accelerating later is being challenged. If 100 runs can come in five overs, what exactly is the powerplay supposed to achieve?
Of course, one astonishing innings does not make technique, patience or the craft of batting redundant. Sustained success will require adaptability, judgement and the ability to counter bowlers who will now study every frame of his batting. But he has expanded the boundaries of what teams might believe is possible. And that, in itself, is significant.
For the purists, this may be a rather uncomfortable afternoon. Somewhere, a traditionalist is probably clutching his copy of the MCC laws and mourning the disappearance of the respectable forward defensive. But cricket has always evolved through players who dared to challenge convention.
Sooryavanshi is making an extraordinarily compelling case for the next evolution.
There is also a wonderful Indian story here. Just the other day, against Pakistan A, he managed 11 off 13 balls. Today, he has produced an innings that has left the cricketing world scrambling for adjectives.
That ability to leave failure behind and start afresh is perhaps as impressive as his astonishing power. For India, this is a glimpse of a future that looks frighteningly exciting.
The responsibility now is to nurture this prodigy without suffocating him under expectations. He is still a teenager. Let him develop, learn and enjoy the game. The records? They are already his handmaiden.
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