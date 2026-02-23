ETV Bharat / sports

Uttarakhand's 'Flying Girl' Aims For Asiad Glory After Delhi Marathon Triumph

Chamoli/Pauri Garhwal: In the remote village of Van, in the Dewal block of Chamoli district in Uttarakhand, Sunday brought good news and cheer. The village's very own Bhagirathi Bisht had won the the silver medal at the prestigious 11th Delhi Marathon.

For Bisht, though, this success is nothing new. She has already won the National and Hyderabad marathons in 2025, catapulting her into contention for the 20th Asian Games in Japan later this year. Sharing their joy with ETV Bharat, Bisht and her coach discussed future plans.

At Delhi, Bisht completed the 42.195-km distance in the women's category in 2 hours and 43 minutes. She said while she is happy with the silver, but regretted not winning gold, and promised to continue her hard work.

The 23-year-old athlete, now referred to as the "Flying Girl", lost her father, a farmer, three years after she was born in Van village. This meant her family was plunged into difficulty soon after her birth. Yet, she said, her mother managed to raise her with freedom, allowing her to participate in school sports competitions.

This is what ignited a dream of a career in sports, which took off when she relocated to Himachal Pradesh for higher education. Here, she met coach Sunil Sharma, who gave her sports career a boost, and her medal-winning journey began with district-level college competitions in Himachal.

Enthused, she underwent rigorous training. Coach Sharma explained that they would wake up at 3 am for training and continue till 8 am, followed by evening practice from 3 pm to 7 pm. Soon, Bisht announced her arrival on the national stage by winning the half marathon in 2025.