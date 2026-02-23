Uttarakhand's 'Flying Girl' Aims For Asiad Glory After Delhi Marathon Triumph
Marathoner Bhagirathi Bisht and her coach, Sunil Sharma, describe her humble beginnings, meteoric rise, and future hopes.
Published : February 23, 2026 at 12:44 PM IST
Chamoli/Pauri Garhwal: In the remote village of Van, in the Dewal block of Chamoli district in Uttarakhand, Sunday brought good news and cheer. The village's very own Bhagirathi Bisht had won the the silver medal at the prestigious 11th Delhi Marathon.
For Bisht, though, this success is nothing new. She has already won the National and Hyderabad marathons in 2025, catapulting her into contention for the 20th Asian Games in Japan later this year. Sharing their joy with ETV Bharat, Bisht and her coach discussed future plans.
At Delhi, Bisht completed the 42.195-km distance in the women's category in 2 hours and 43 minutes. She said while she is happy with the silver, but regretted not winning gold, and promised to continue her hard work.
The 23-year-old athlete, now referred to as the "Flying Girl", lost her father, a farmer, three years after she was born in Van village. This meant her family was plunged into difficulty soon after her birth. Yet, she said, her mother managed to raise her with freedom, allowing her to participate in school sports competitions.
This is what ignited a dream of a career in sports, which took off when she relocated to Himachal Pradesh for higher education. Here, she met coach Sunil Sharma, who gave her sports career a boost, and her medal-winning journey began with district-level college competitions in Himachal.
Enthused, she underwent rigorous training. Coach Sharma explained that they would wake up at 3 am for training and continue till 8 am, followed by evening practice from 3 pm to 7 pm. Soon, Bisht announced her arrival on the national stage by winning the half marathon in 2025.
Later that year, she won the 2025 National Marathon, and then the Hyderabad Marathon, which she completed in 2 hours 51 minutes. At the Delhi Marathon a year later, she timed 2 hours 43 minutes, illustrating the hard work Bisht and her coach have put in over the past year.
Target: Asian Games In Japan
Bisht hopes her time of 2 hours and 43 minutes at the Delhi Marathon will take her to Japan, as she prepares for the Asian Games, hoping to do well and bring glory to both country and state. Sunil Sharma, her trainer, was also pleased with her success. He said the criteria for girls have been raised this time. Sunil has been training Bisht for four years in Himachal, and for the past two years at the Ransi Stadium in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand, which is the country's highest-altitude training centre.
Sharma told ETV Bharat that Bisht has immense potential for success at both national and international levels, if she maintains hard practice and discipline. On why India is unable to produce world-class athletes who regularly win medals, he said that to achieve Asian, Commonwealth, World Championship, and Olympic medals, talent should be located from villages, where boys and girls possess immense stamina due to their hard physical work.
"They lack proper guidance, and the talent is wasted. The government and sports organisations should pay attention to this," said Sharma, who began life as a coach training Army athletes at Army camps.
