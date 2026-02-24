ETV Bharat / sports

Uttarakhand Left Arm Spinner Mayank Mishra’s Ranji Performance Leaves Indelible Mark On India’s Cricketing Turf

While singing, his weight had reached 94 kg, but his father's constant encouragement saw him working hard to reduce it. Through rigorous training and a diet plan, he lost 20 kg in just two months while achieving complete fitness. Even today, at 35, his fitness is an inspiration for the youngsters.

Born on October 9, 1990, in Rudrapur city of Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand, Mishra's cricketing journey wasn't easy. His father is in the travel business. There was a time when Mayank was pursuing a career in singing alongside cricket. He remained active in professional singing until 2012 and participated in numerous talent shows and auditions. But the desired success eluded him. Meanwhile, his cricketing performance began to garner praise, and he resolved to focus solely on cricket.

His native city of Rudrapur has given him a grand welcome as the residents greeted their hero with garlands and beat of drums. This was a tribute to his struggle and dedication that resulted in a stellar performance in the Ranji Trophy matches.

This Ranji season, Mayank took 59 wickets in eight matches at an average of 17.69, an economy of 2.77 and a strike rate of 38.23. Mayank took five wickets in an innings on four occasions while achieving the feat of taking four wickets in an innings five times. His best performance was six wickets for 84 runs.

On his return home, Mishra has been accorded a hero’s welcome for taking the most wickets in this Ranji Trophy season and leading Uttarakhand to the semifinals. He captivated the national selectors with his spin. Officials of the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) are very pleased with his performance.

The final of the Ranji Trophy is being played between Karnataka and first-time finalists Jammu and Kashmir at the DR Bendre Cricket Stadium in Hubli.

Rudrapur: Despite Uttarakhand’s cricket team failing to make it to the Ranji Trophy final, its left-arm orthodox spinner Mayank Mishra has left an indelible mark on the country’s cricketing turf. Mishra took 59 wickets in just eight matches this season.

In 2014, when Uttarakhand was not recognised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the doors of domestic cricket were closed for him. He took the other route by playing cricket in Jharkhand's Jamtara district. But he didn't receive the opportunities he expected.

Disappointed, he returned and became a cricket coach at a private school in Nainital. However, when Uttarakhand received BCCI recognition in 2018-19 and its cricket team became eligible to play domestic cricket, Mishra made his first-class debut for his home state.

He represented Uttarakhand in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, one-day internationals and the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy which culminated in playing the Ranji Trophy.

Mishra told ETV Bharat that New Zealand's Daniel Vettori has been his inspiration. He said that he started playing cricket at the age of 14 with the boys of his own age. While watching matches on TV, the player who most impressed him was the former Kiwi captain and bowling all-rounder Daniel Vettori. On watching Vettori, he began to dream of becoming a player like him one day.

When asked why he decided to become a bowler in India, a country known for its batting prowess, Mishra replied candidly, "I wasn't a good batsman. I would get out early while batting. After that, I would have to sit and clap for my teammates. So, I decided to become a bowler."

He went on to state, “When I was 16, I realized I could pursue cricket as a full-time career. My first coach, who remains my mentor and is now CAU President, Deepak Mehra, encouraged me immensely. He worked hard on my basics and made me practice bowling for hours at the nets."

Among the Indian players, he admires Ravindra Jadeja for his all-around abilities and Virat Kohli’s passion for performing well. While Vettori is his favorite foreign player, Jadeja is his inspiration, and Kohli is his favourite Indian player. He finds Kohli’s hunger for victory and his fitness level amazing.

Mishra expressed his view that the Ranji Trophy league matches should be five days long as this will ensure a result in almost every match. He also wants live telecasts of as many domestic matches as possible, including the Ranji Trophy.

He disclosed that in addition to cricket, he also enjoys playing table tennis and football. He watches both the games on TV. When the soccer World Cup is held, he tries to watch the matches live. If he's busy with cricket, he watches the highlights.

This champion spinner from Uttarakhand explained that he practices and maintains fitness according to the practice schedule set by the team management. Even during the off-season, he practices for four to five hours daily in the morning and evening. His morning session focuses on physical fitness while the evening one is marked for bowling at the nets.

When asked about his future plans, Mishra said, “This time I want to focus on batting also. I want to contribute runs to the team with the bat as well. Therefore, I have decided to work hard on my batting along with the bowling practice."

Mishra is a bowler who prefers to bowl at the batsman. His main weapons are accurate length, flight in the air and turn. While he possesses a stock ball, he also makes excellent use of the arm ball. His top spin has stunned even the best batsmen in the Ranji Trophy. Additionally, his flight and dip have tempted batsmen into forward strokes that have resulted in dismissals on numerous occasions. Speed ​​variations and use of the crease add to his lethality.

While he enjoys all types of Indian food, biryani remains his favourite. Talking about the Indian prospects in the ongoing T20 World Cup, Mishra said that all the players are playing well. “Stay positive, stay focused, and we will win,” he underlined.

Since getting recognition, the Uttarakhand cricket team has reached the knockouts on four occasions in eight seasons. This time the team even played the semi-finals. According to Mishra, the entire credit for the team's success goes to the players as well as CAU. “The way the CAU Secretary Mahim Verma encouraged the team and the players after getting recognition, the morale of the players increased and due to the increased morale, their play has brought such big successes to the team,” he said while adding that the CAU takes great care of the players and organizes camps from time to time to prepare well for the new season.