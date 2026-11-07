ETV Bharat / sports

‘It Was All Of Us’: Usman Khawaja Drops Bombshell In Sandpaper Scandal On Australia’s 2018 Tour Of South Africa

Hyderabad: Eight years after the infamous ball-tampering scandal on Australia’s tour of South Africa, former Australian batter Usman Khawaja has made fresh revelations. He has claimed that the discussions about altering the nature of the ball were more widespread within the Australian dressing room than the investigation by Cricket Australia established.

In the excerpts from his upcoming autobiography published by the Sydney Morning Herald on Saturday, the left-handed batter said that the discussions around ball-tampering took place openly during the Test series against South Africa in 2018. He said that the players discussed different ways of roughing up the ball using sandpaper.

"It was all of us. Not the batters, not the bowlers, not the staff. All of us," Khawaja, 39, told the newspaper.

"In an ideal world, I don't want to do this. I don't want to be the one who comes out and talks about the truth. The issue is that I genuinely thought after eight years the truth would have been out by now." he further added.

The statement is in contrast to the investigation done by Cricket Australia (CA) in 2018, where they mentioned that the prior knowledge of the plan was limited to three players: Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft. However, Khawaja’s fresh claims have raised questions about the investigation.

Khawaja, who played 88 Tests for Australia, was cleared of any wrongdoing and retired in January from international cricket.